Nushell operator map
The idea behind this table is to help you understand how Nu operators relate to other language operators. We've tried to produce a map of all the nushell operators and what their equivalents are in other languages. Contributions are welcome.
Note: this table assumes Nu 0.14.1 or later.
|Nushell
|SQL
|Python
|.NET LINQ (C#)
|PowerShell
|Bash
|==
|=
|==
|==
|-eq, -is
|-eq
|!=
|!=, <>
|!=
|!=
|-ne, -isnot
|-ne
|<
|<
|<
|<
|-lt
|-lt
|<=
|<=
|<=
|<=
|-le
|-le
|>
|>
|>
|>
|-gt
|-gt
|>=
|>=
|>=
|>=
|-ge
|-ge
|=~
|like
|re, in, startswith
|Contains, StartsWith
|-like, -contains
|=~
|!~
|not like
|not in
|Except
|-notlike, -notcontains
|! "str1" =~ "str2"
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|/
|/
|/
|/
|/
|/
|**
|pow
|**
|Power
|Pow
|**
|in
|in
|re, in, startswith
|Contains, StartsWith
|-In
|case in
|not-in
|not in
|not in
|Except
|-NotIn
|and
|and
|and
|&&
|-And, &&
|-a, &&
|or
|or
|or
|||
|-Or, ||
|-o, ||