Nushell 运算符

这个表格的目的是帮助你了解 Nu 运算符与其他语言运算符的关系。我们试图制作一张包含所有 Nushell 运算符的表，以及它们在其他语言中的对应关系。欢迎大家参与贡献。

注意：此表针对 Nu 0.14.1 或更高版本。

NushellSQLPython.NET LINQ (C#)PowerShellBash
=======-eq, -is-eq
!=!=, <>!=!=-ne, -isnot-ne
<<<<-lt-lt
<=<=<=<=-le-le
>>>>-gt-gt
>=>=>=>=-ge-ge
=~likere, in, startswithContains, StartsWith-like, -contains=~
!~not likenot inExcept-notlike, -notcontains! "str1" =~ "str2"
++++++
------
******
//////
**pow**PowerPow**
ininre, in, startswithContains, StartsWith-Incase in
not-innot innot inExcept-NotIn
andandand&&-And, &&-a, &&
ororor||-Or, ||-o, ||
