Nushell 运算符
这个表格的目的是帮助你了解 Nu 运算符与其他语言运算符的关系。我们试图制作一张包含所有 Nushell 运算符的表，以及它们在其他语言中的对应关系。欢迎大家参与贡献。
注意：此表针对 Nu 0.14.1 或更高版本。
|Nushell
|SQL
|Python
|.NET LINQ (C#)
|PowerShell
|Bash
|==
|=
|==
|==
|-eq, -is
|-eq
|!=
|!=, <>
|!=
|!=
|-ne, -isnot
|-ne
|<
|<
|<
|<
|-lt
|-lt
|<=
|<=
|<=
|<=
|-le
|-le
|>
|>
|>
|>
|-gt
|-gt
|>=
|>=
|>=
|>=
|-ge
|-ge
|=~
|like
|re, in, startswith
|Contains, StartsWith
|-like, -contains
|=~
|!~
|not like
|not in
|Except
|-notlike, -notcontains
|! "str1" =~ "str2"
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|/
|/
|/
|/
|/
|/
|**
|pow
|**
|Power
|Pow
|**
|in
|in
|re, in, startswith
|Contains, StartsWith
|-In
|case in
|not-in
|not in
|not in
|Except
|-NotIn
|and
|and
|and
|&&
|-And, &&
|-a, &&
|or
|or
|or
|||
|-Or, ||
|-o, ||