to json for formats
Converts table data into JSON text.
Signature
> to json {flags}
Flags
--raw, -r: remove all of the whitespace and trailing line ending
--indent, -i {number}: specify indentation width
--tabs, -t {number}: specify indentation tab quantity
--serialize, -s: serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|string
Examples
Outputs a JSON string, with default indentation, representing the contents of this table
> [a b c] | to json
[
"a",
"b",
"c"
]
Outputs a JSON string, with 4-space indentation, representing the contents of this table
> [Joe Bob Sam] | to json --indent 4
[
"Joe",
"Bob",
"Sam"
]
Outputs an unformatted JSON string representing the contents of this table
> [1 2 3] | to json -r
[1,2,3]