to json for formats

Converts table data into JSON text.

Signature

> to json {flags}

Flags

  • --raw, -r: remove all of the whitespace and trailing line ending
  • --indent, -i {number}: specify indentation width
  • --tabs, -t {number}: specify indentation tab quantity
  • --serialize, -s: serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anystring

Examples

Outputs a JSON string, with default indentation, representing the contents of this table

> [a b c] | to json
[
  "a",
  "b",
  "c"
]

Outputs a JSON string, with 4-space indentation, representing the contents of this table

> [Joe Bob Sam] | to json --indent 4
[
    "Joe",
    "Bob",
    "Sam"
]

Outputs an unformatted JSON string representing the contents of this table

> [1 2 3] | to json -r
[1,2,3]