to json for formats

Converts table data into JSON text.

> to json {flags}

--raw, -r : remove all of the whitespace and trailing line ending

: remove all of the whitespace and trailing line ending --indent, -i {number} : specify indentation width

: specify indentation width --tabs, -t {number} : specify indentation tab quantity

: specify indentation tab quantity --serialize, -s : serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized

input output any string

Outputs a JSON string, with default indentation, representing the contents of this table

> [ a b c ] | to json [ "a" , "b" , "c" ]

Outputs a JSON string, with 4-space indentation, representing the contents of this table

> [ Joe Bob Sam ] | to json -- indent 4 [ "Joe" , "Bob" , "Sam" ]

Outputs an unformatted JSON string representing the contents of this table