open for filesystem

Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').

Signature

> open {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --raw, -r: open file as raw binary

Parameters

  • ...rest: The file(s) to open.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany
stringany
anyany

Examples

Open a file, with structure (based on file extension or SQLite database header)

> open myfile.json

Open a file, as raw bytes

> open myfile.json --raw

Open a file, using the input to get filename

> 'myfile.txt' | open

Open a file, and decode it by the specified encoding

> open myfile.txt --raw | decode utf-8

Create a custom from parser to open newline-delimited JSON files with open

> def "from ndjson" [] { from json -o }; open myfile.ndjson

Show the extensions for which the open command will automatically parse

> scope commands
    | where name starts-with "from "
    | insert extension { get name | str replace -r "^from " "" | $"*.($in)" }
    | select extension name
    | rename extension command

Notes

Support to automatically parse files with an extension .xyz can be provided by a from xyz command in scope.