open for filesystem

Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').

> open {flags} ...rest

--raw, -r : open file as raw binary

...rest : The file(s) to open.

Open a file, with structure (based on file extension or SQLite database header)

> open myfile.json

Open a file, as raw bytes

> open myfile.json -- raw

Open a file, using the input to get filename

> 'myfile.txt' | open

Open a file, and decode it by the specified encoding

> open myfile.txt -- raw | decode utf-8

Create a custom from parser to open newline-delimited JSON files with open

> def "from ndjson" [] { from json - o }; open myfile.ndjson

Show the extensions for which the open command will automatically parse

> scope commands | where name starts-with "from " | insert extension { get name | str replace - r "^from " "" | $"*.( $in )" } | select extension name | rename extension command