open for filesystem
Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').
Signature
> open {flags} ...rest
Flags
--raw, -r: open file as raw binary
Parameters
...rest: The file(s) to open.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
|string
|any
|any
|any
Examples
Open a file, with structure (based on file extension or SQLite database header)
> open myfile.json
Open a file, as raw bytes
> open myfile.json --raw
Open a file, using the input to get filename
> 'myfile.txt' | open
Open a file, and decode it by the specified encoding
> open myfile.txt --raw | decode utf-8
Create a custom
from parser to open newline-delimited JSON files with
open
> def "from ndjson" [] { from json -o }; open myfile.ndjson
Show the extensions for which the
open command will automatically parse
> scope commands
| where name starts-with "from "
| insert extension { get name | str replace -r "^from " "" | $"*.($in)" }
| select extension name
| rename extension command
Notes
Support to automatically parse files with an extension
.xyz can be provided by a
from xyz command in scope.