from json for formats
Convert from json to structured data.
Signature
> from json {flags}
Flags
--objects, -o: treat each line as a separate value
--strict, -s: follow the json specification exactly
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|any
Examples
Converts json formatted string to table
> '{ "a": 1 }' | from json
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯
Converts json formatted string to table
> '{ "a": 1, "b": [1, 2] }' | from json
╭───┬───────────╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ b │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Parse json strictly which will error on comments and trailing commas
> '{ "a": 1, "b": 2 }' | from json -s
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ b │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Parse a stream of line-delimited JSON values
> '{ "a": 1 }
{ "b": 2 }' | from json --objects
╭───┬────┬────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼────┼────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ ❎ │
│ 1 │ ❎ │ 2 │
╰───┴────┴────╯