from json for formats

Convert from json to structured data.

Signature

> from json {flags}

Flags

  • --objects, -o: treat each line as a separate value
  • --strict, -s: follow the json specification exactly

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringany

Examples

Converts json formatted string to table

> '{ "a": 1 }' | from json
╭───┬───╮
 a 1
╰───┴───╯

Converts json formatted string to table

> '{ "a": 1, "b": [1, 2] }' | from json
╭───┬───────────╮
 a 1
 ╭───┬───╮
 b 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Parse json strictly which will error on comments and trailing commas

> '{ "a": 1, "b": 2 }' | from json -s
╭───┬───╮
 a 1
 b 2
╰───┴───╯

Parse a stream of line-delimited JSON values

> '{ "a": 1 }
{ "b": 2 }' | from json --objects
╭───┬────┬────╮
 # │ a  │ b  │
├───┼────┼────┤
 0  1
 1  2
╰───┴────┴────╯