from json for formats

Convert from json to structured data.

> from json {flags}

--objects, -o : treat each line as a separate value

: treat each line as a separate value --strict, -s : follow the json specification exactly

input output string any

Converts json formatted string to table

> '{ "a": 1 }' | from json ╭───┬───╮ │ a │ 1 │ ╰───┴───╯

> '{ "a": 1, "b": [1, 2] }' | from json ╭───┬───────────╮ │ a │ 1 │ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ b │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Parse json strictly which will error on comments and trailing commas

> '{ "a": 1, "b": 2 }' | from json - s ╭───┬───╮ │ a │ 1 │ │ b │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Parse a stream of line-delimited JSON values