compact for filters

Creates a table with non-empty rows.

> compact {flags} ...rest

--empty, -e : also compact empty items like "", {}, and []

...rest : The columns to compact from the table.

input output list<any> list<any>

Filter out all records where 'Hello' is null

> [[ "Hello" "World" ]; [ null 3 ]] | compact Hello ╭────────────╮ │ empty list │ ╰────────────╯

Filter out all records where 'World' is null

> [[ "Hello" "World" ]; [ null 3 ]] | compact World ╭───┬───────┬───────╮ │ # │ Hello │ World │ ├───┼───────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ │ 3 │ ╰───┴───────┴───────╯

Filter out all instances of null from a list

> [ 1 , null , 2 ] | compact ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Filter out all instances of null and empty items from a list