compact for filters
Creates a table with non-empty rows.
Signature
> compact {flags} ...rest
Flags
--empty, -e: also compact empty items like "", {}, and []
Parameters
...rest: The columns to compact from the table.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Filter out all records where 'Hello' is null
> [["Hello" "World"]; [null 3]] | compact Hello
╭────────────╮
│ empty list │
╰────────────╯
Filter out all records where 'World' is null
> [["Hello" "World"]; [null 3]] | compact World
╭───┬───────┬───────╮
│ # │ Hello │ World │
├───┼───────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ │ 3 │
╰───┴───────┴───────╯
Filter out all instances of null from a list
> [1, null, 2] | compact
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Filter out all instances of null and empty items from a list
> [1, null, 2, "", 3, [], 4, {}, 5] | compact --empty
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 4 │
│ 4 │ 5 │
╰───┴───╯