format for strings

Various commands for formatting data.

Signature

> format {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
format bitsConvert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.built-in
format dateFormat a given date using a format string.built-in
format durationOutputs duration with a specified unit of time.built-in
format filesizeConverts a column of filesizes to some specified format.built-in
format numberFormat a number.built-in
format patternFormat columns into a string using a simple pattern.built-in