format for strings
Various commands for formatting data.
Signature
> format {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
format bits
|Convert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.
|built-in
format date
|Format a given date using a format string.
|built-in
format duration
|Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.
|built-in
format filesize
|Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.
|built-in
format number
|Format a number.
|built-in
format pattern
|Format columns into a string using a simple pattern.
|built-in