ansi gradient for platform

Add a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.

Signature

> ansi gradient {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --fgstart, -a {string}: foreground gradient start color in hex (0x123456)
  • --fgend, -b {string}: foreground gradient end color in hex
  • --bgstart, -c {string}: background gradient start color in hex
  • --bgend, -d {string}: background gradient end color in hex

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, add a gradient to strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

draw text in a gradient with foreground start and end colors

> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient --fgstart '0x40c9ff' --fgend '0xe81cff'

draw text in a gradient with foreground start and end colors and background start and end colors

> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient --fgstart '0x40c9ff' --fgend '0xe81cff' --bgstart '0xe81cff' --bgend '0x40c9ff'

draw text in a gradient by specifying foreground start color - end color is assumed to be black

> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient --fgstart '0x40c9ff'

draw text in a gradient by specifying foreground end color - start color is assumed to be black

> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient --fgend '0xe81cff'