ansi gradient for platform
Add a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.
Signature
> ansi gradient {flags} ...rest
Flags
--fgstart, -a {string}: foreground gradient start color in hex (0x123456)
--fgend, -b {string}: foreground gradient end color in hex
--bgstart, -c {string}: background gradient start color in hex
--bgend, -d {string}: background gradient end color in hex
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, add a gradient to strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
draw text in a gradient with foreground start and end colors
> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient --fgstart '0x40c9ff' --fgend '0xe81cff'
draw text in a gradient with foreground start and end colors and background start and end colors
> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient --fgstart '0x40c9ff' --fgend '0xe81cff' --bgstart '0xe81cff' --bgend '0x40c9ff'
draw text in a gradient by specifying foreground start color - end color is assumed to be black
> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient --fgstart '0x40c9ff'
draw text in a gradient by specifying foreground end color - start color is assumed to be black
> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient --fgend '0xe81cff'