ansi gradient for platform

Add a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.

> ansi gradient {flags} ...rest

--fgstart, -a {string} : foreground gradient start color in hex (0x123456)

: foreground gradient start color in hex (0x123456) --fgend, -b {string} : foreground gradient end color in hex

: foreground gradient end color in hex --bgstart, -c {string} : background gradient start color in hex

: background gradient start color in hex --bgend, -d {string} : background gradient end color in hex

...rest : For a data structure input, add a gradient to strings at the given cell paths.

input output string string list<string> list<string> table table record record

draw text in a gradient with foreground start and end colors

> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient -- fgstart '0x40c9ff' -- fgend '0xe81cff'

draw text in a gradient with foreground start and end colors and background start and end colors

> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient -- fgstart '0x40c9ff' -- fgend '0xe81cff' -- bgstart '0xe81cff' -- bgend '0x40c9ff'

draw text in a gradient by specifying foreground start color - end color is assumed to be black

> 'Hello, Nushell! This is a gradient.' | ansi gradient -- fgstart '0x40c9ff'

draw text in a gradient by specifying foreground end color - start color is assumed to be black