Debug

CommandDescription
astPrint the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.
config flattenShow the current configuration in a flattened form.
debugDebug print the value(s) piped in.
debug envShow environment variables as external commands would get it.
debug experimental-optionsShow all experimental options.
debug infoView process memory info.
debug profileProfile pipeline elements in a closure.
explainExplain closure contents.
inspectInspect pipeline results while running a pipeline.
metadataGet the metadata for items in the stream.
metadata accessAccess the metadata for the input stream within a closure.
metadata setSet the metadata for items in the stream.
panicCauses nushell to panic.
timeitTime how long it takes a closure to run.
viewVarious commands for viewing debug information.
view blocksView the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
view filesView the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
view irView the compiled IR code for a block of code.
view sourceView a block, module, or a definition.
view spanView the contents of a span.