|ast
|Print the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.
|config flatten
|Show the current configuration in a flattened form.
|debug
|Debug print the value(s) piped in.
|debug env
|Show environment variables as external commands would get it.
|debug experimental-options
|Show all experimental options.
|debug info
|View process memory info.
|debug profile
|Profile pipeline elements in a closure.
|explain
|Explain closure contents.
|inspect
|Inspect pipeline results while running a pipeline.
|metadata
|Get the metadata for items in the stream.
|metadata access
|Access the metadata for the input stream within a closure.
|metadata set
|Set the metadata for items in the stream.
|panic
|Causes nushell to panic.
|timeit
|Time how long it takes a closure to run.
|view
|Various commands for viewing debug information.
|view blocks
|View the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
|view files
|View the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
|view ir
|View the compiled IR code for a block of code.
|view source
|View a block, module, or a definition.
|view span
|View the contents of a span.