ast Print the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.

config flatten Show the current configuration in a flattened form.

debug Debug print the value(s) piped in.

debug env Show environment variables as external commands would get it.

debug experimental-options Show all experimental options.

debug info View process memory info.

debug profile Profile pipeline elements in a closure.

explain Explain closure contents.

inspect Inspect pipeline results while running a pipeline.

metadata Get the metadata for items in the stream.

metadata access Access the metadata for the input stream within a closure.

metadata set Set the metadata for items in the stream.

panic Causes nushell to panic.

timeit Time how long it takes a closure to run.

view Various commands for viewing debug information.

view blocks View the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.

view files View the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.

view ir View the compiled IR code for a block of code.

view source View a block, module, or a definition.