all Test if every element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.

any Tests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.

append Append any number of rows to a table.

chunk-by Divides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.

chunks Divide a list, table or binary input into chunks of `chunk_size`.

collect Collect a stream into a value.

columns Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' names.

compact Creates a table with non-empty rows.

default Sets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.

drop Remove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.

drop column Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.

drop nth Drop the selected rows.

each Run a closure on each row of the input list, creating a new list with the results.

each while Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.

enumerate Enumerate the elements in a stream.

every Show (or skip) every n-th row, starting from the first one.

filter Filter values based on a predicate closure.

find Searches terms in the input.

first Return only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.

flatten Flatten the table.

get Extract data using a cell path.

group-by Splits a list or table into groups, and returns a record containing those groups.

headers Use the first row of the table as column names.

insert Insert a new column, using an expression or closure to create each row's values.

interleave Read multiple streams in parallel and combine them into one stream.

is-empty Check for empty values.

is-not-empty Check for non-empty values.

items Given a record, iterate on each pair of column name and associated value.

join Join two tables.

last Return only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.

length Count the number of items in an input list, rows in a table, or bytes in binary data.

lines Converts input to lines.

merge Merge the input with a record or table, overwriting values in matching columns.

merge deep Merge the input with a record or table, recursively merging values in matching columns.

move Moves columns relative to other columns or make them the first/last columns. Flags are mutually exclusive.

par-each Run a closure on each row of the input list in parallel, creating a new list with the results.

prepend Prepend any number of rows to a table.

query Show all the query commands

query json execute json query on json file (open --raw <file> | query json 'query string')

query xml Execute XPath 1.0 query on XML input

reduce Aggregate a list (starting from the left) to a single value using an accumulator closure.

reject Remove the given columns or rows from the table. Opposite of `select`.

rename Creates a new table with columns renamed.

reverse Reverses the input list or table.

roll Rolling commands for tables.

roll down Roll table rows down.

roll left Roll record or table columns left.

roll right Roll table columns right.

roll up Roll table rows up.

rotate Rotates a table or record clockwise (default) or counter-clockwise (use --ccw flag).

select Select only these columns or rows from the input. Opposite of `reject`.

shuffle Shuffle rows randomly.

skip Skip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.

skip until Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.

skip while Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.

slice Return only the selected rows.

sort Sort in increasing order.

sort-by Sort by the given cell path or closure.

split list Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.

take Take only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.

take until Take elements of the input until a predicate is true.

take while Take elements of the input while a predicate is true.

tee Copy a stream to another command in parallel.

transpose Transposes the table contents so rows become columns and columns become rows.

uniq Return the distinct values in the input.

uniq-by Return the distinct values in the input by the given column(s).

update Update an existing column to have a new value.

update cells Update the table cells.

upsert Update an existing column to have a new value, or insert a new column.

values Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.

where Filter values of an input list based on a condition.

window Creates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.

wrap Wrap the value into a column.