|all
|Test if every element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
|any
|Tests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
|append
|Append any number of rows to a table.
|chunk-by
|Divides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.
|chunks
|Divide a list, table or binary input into chunks of `chunk_size`.
|collect
|Collect a stream into a value.
|columns
|Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' names.
|compact
|Creates a table with non-empty rows.
|default
|Sets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.
|drop
|Remove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.
|drop column
|Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.
|drop nth
|Drop the selected rows.
|each
|Run a closure on each row of the input list, creating a new list with the results.
|each while
|Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.
|enumerate
|Enumerate the elements in a stream.
|every
|Show (or skip) every n-th row, starting from the first one.
|filter
|Filter values based on a predicate closure.
|find
|Searches terms in the input.
|first
|Return only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.
|flatten
|Flatten the table.
|get
|Extract data using a cell path.
|group-by
|Splits a list or table into groups, and returns a record containing those groups.
|headers
|Use the first row of the table as column names.
|insert
|Insert a new column, using an expression or closure to create each row's values.
|interleave
|Read multiple streams in parallel and combine them into one stream.
|is-empty
|Check for empty values.
|is-not-empty
|Check for non-empty values.
|items
|Given a record, iterate on each pair of column name and associated value.
|join
|Join two tables.
|last
|Return only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.
|length
|Count the number of items in an input list, rows in a table, or bytes in binary data.
|lines
|Converts input to lines.
|merge
|Merge the input with a record or table, overwriting values in matching columns.
|merge deep
|Merge the input with a record or table, recursively merging values in matching columns.
|move
|Moves columns relative to other columns or make them the first/last columns. Flags are mutually exclusive.
|par-each
|Run a closure on each row of the input list in parallel, creating a new list with the results.
|prepend
|Prepend any number of rows to a table.
|query
|Show all the query commands
|query json
|execute json query on json file (open --raw <file> | query json 'query string')
|query xml
|Execute XPath 1.0 query on XML input
|reduce
|Aggregate a list (starting from the left) to a single value using an accumulator closure.
|reject
|Remove the given columns or rows from the table. Opposite of `select`.
|rename
|Creates a new table with columns renamed.
|reverse
|Reverses the input list or table.
|roll
|Rolling commands for tables.
|roll down
|Roll table rows down.
|roll left
|Roll record or table columns left.
|roll right
|Roll table columns right.
|roll up
|Roll table rows up.
|rotate
|Rotates a table or record clockwise (default) or counter-clockwise (use --ccw flag).
|select
|Select only these columns or rows from the input. Opposite of `reject`.
|shuffle
|Shuffle rows randomly.
|skip
|Skip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.
|skip until
|Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.
|skip while
|Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.
|slice
|Return only the selected rows.
|sort
|Sort in increasing order.
|sort-by
|Sort by the given cell path or closure.
|split list
|Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.
|take
|Take only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.
|take until
|Take elements of the input until a predicate is true.
|take while
|Take elements of the input while a predicate is true.
|tee
|Copy a stream to another command in parallel.
|transpose
|Transposes the table contents so rows become columns and columns become rows.
|uniq
|Return the distinct values in the input.
|uniq-by
|Return the distinct values in the input by the given column(s).
|update
|Update an existing column to have a new value.
|update cells
|Update the table cells.
|upsert
|Update an existing column to have a new value, or insert a new column.
|values
|Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.
|where
|Filter values of an input list based on a condition.
|window
|Creates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.
|wrap
|Wrap the value into a column.
|zip
|Combine a stream with the input.