|math
|Use mathematical functions as aggregate functions on a list of numbers or tables.
|math abs
|Returns the absolute value of a number.
|math arccos
|Returns the arccosine of the number.
|math arccosh
|Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic cosine function.
|math arcsin
|Returns the arcsine of the number.
|math arcsinh
|Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic sine function.
|math arctan
|Returns the arctangent of the number.
|math arctanh
|Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic tangent function.
|math avg
|Returns the average of a list of numbers.
|math ceil
|Returns the ceil of a number (smallest integer greater than or equal to that number).
|math cos
|Returns the cosine of the number.
|math cosh
|Returns the hyperbolic cosine of the number.
|math exp
|Returns e raised to the power of x.
|math floor
|Returns the floor of a number (largest integer less than or equal to that number).
|math ln
|Returns the natural logarithm. Base: (math e).
|math log
|Returns the logarithm for an arbitrary base.
|math max
|Returns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.
|math median
|Computes the median of a list of numbers.
|math min
|Finds the minimum within a list of values or tables.
|math mode
|Returns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.
|math product
|Returns the product of a list of numbers or the products of each column of a table.
|math round
|Returns the input number rounded to the specified precision.
|math sin
|Returns the sine of the number.
|math sinh
|Returns the hyperbolic sine of the number.
|math sqrt
|Returns the square root of the input number.
|math stddev
|Returns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.
|math sum
|Returns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
|math tan
|Returns the tangent of the number.
|math tanh
|Returns the hyperbolic tangent of the number.
|math variance
|Returns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.