Math

CommandDescription
mathUse mathematical functions as aggregate functions on a list of numbers or tables.
math absReturns the absolute value of a number.
math arccosReturns the arccosine of the number.
math arccoshReturns the inverse of the hyperbolic cosine function.
math arcsinReturns the arcsine of the number.
math arcsinhReturns the inverse of the hyperbolic sine function.
math arctanReturns the arctangent of the number.
math arctanhReturns the inverse of the hyperbolic tangent function.
math avgReturns the average of a list of numbers.
math ceilReturns the ceil of a number (smallest integer greater than or equal to that number).
math cosReturns the cosine of the number.
math coshReturns the hyperbolic cosine of the number.
math expReturns e raised to the power of x.
math floorReturns the floor of a number (largest integer less than or equal to that number).
math lnReturns the natural logarithm. Base: (math e).
math logReturns the logarithm for an arbitrary base.
math maxReturns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.
math medianComputes the median of a list of numbers.
math minFinds the minimum within a list of values or tables.
math modeReturns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.
math productReturns the product of a list of numbers or the products of each column of a table.
math roundReturns the input number rounded to the specified precision.
math sinReturns the sine of the number.
math sinhReturns the hyperbolic sine of the number.
math sqrtReturns the square root of the input number.
math stddevReturns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.
math sumReturns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
math tanReturns the tangent of the number.
math tanhReturns the hyperbolic tangent of the number.
math varianceReturns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.