ansi Output ANSI codes to change color and style of text.

ansi gradient Add a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.

ansi link Add a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.

ansi strip Strip ANSI escape sequences from a string.

clear Clear the terminal.

input Get input from the user.

input list Interactive list selection.

input listen Listen for user interface event.

is-terminal Check if stdin, stdout, or stderr is a terminal.

keybindings Keybindings related commands.

keybindings default List default keybindings.

keybindings list List available options that can be used to create keybindings.

keybindings listen Get input from the user.

kill Kill a process using the process id.

sleep Delay for a specified amount of time.

term Commands for querying information about the terminal.

term query Query the terminal for information.

term size Returns a record containing the number of columns (width) and rows (height) of the terminal.

ulimit Set or get resource usage limits.

version check Checks to see if you have the latest version of nushell.