Platform

CommandDescription
ansiOutput ANSI codes to change color and style of text.
ansi gradientAdd a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.
ansi linkAdd a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.
ansi stripStrip ANSI escape sequences from a string.
clearClear the terminal.
inputGet input from the user.
input listInteractive list selection.
input listenListen for user interface event.
is-terminalCheck if stdin, stdout, or stderr is a terminal.
keybindingsKeybindings related commands.
keybindings defaultList default keybindings.
keybindings listList available options that can be used to create keybindings.
keybindings listenGet input from the user.
killKill a process using the process id.
sleepDelay for a specified amount of time.
termCommands for querying information about the terminal.
term queryQuery the terminal for information.
term sizeReturns a record containing the number of columns (width) and rows (height) of the terminal.
ulimitSet or get resource usage limits.
version checkChecks to see if you have the latest version of nushell.
whoamiGet the current username using uutils/coreutils whoami.