|ansi
|Output ANSI codes to change color and style of text.
|ansi gradient
|Add a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.
|ansi link
|Add a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.
|ansi strip
|Strip ANSI escape sequences from a string.
|clear
|Clear the terminal.
|input
|Get input from the user.
|input list
|Interactive list selection.
|input listen
|Listen for user interface event.
|is-terminal
|Check if stdin, stdout, or stderr is a terminal.
|keybindings
|Keybindings related commands.
|keybindings default
|List default keybindings.
|keybindings list
|List available options that can be used to create keybindings.
|keybindings listen
|Get input from the user.
|kill
|Kill a process using the process id.
|sleep
|Delay for a specified amount of time.
|term
|Commands for querying information about the terminal.
|term query
|Query the terminal for information.
|term size
|Returns a record containing the number of columns (width) and rows (height) of the terminal.
|ulimit
|Set or get resource usage limits.
|version check
|Checks to see if you have the latest version of nushell.
|whoami
|Get the current username using uutils/coreutils whoami.