|polars agg
|Performs a series of aggregations from a group-by.
|polars collect
|Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.
|polars explode
|Explodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression.
|polars fill-nan
|Replaces NaN values with the given expression.
|polars fill-null
|Replaces NULL values with the given expression.
|polars filter
|Filter dataframe based in expression.
|polars filter-with
|Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.
|polars flatten
|An alias for polars explode.
|polars group-by
|Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.
|polars into-lazy
|Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.
|polars join
|Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame.
|polars join-where
|Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.
|polars median
|Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation
|polars over
|Compute expressions over a window group defined by partition expressions.
|polars quantile
|Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile.
|polars rename
|Rename a dataframe column.
|polars save
|Saves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson).
|polars select
|Selects columns from lazyframe.
|polars shift
|Shifts the values by a given period.
|polars sort-by
|Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).
|polars unique
|Returns unique values from a dataframe.
|polars with-column
|Adds a series to the dataframe.