polars agg Performs a series of aggregations from a group-by.

polars collect Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.

polars explode Explodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression.

polars fill-nan Replaces NaN values with the given expression.

polars fill-null Replaces NULL values with the given expression.

polars filter Filter dataframe based in expression.

polars filter-with Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.

polars flatten An alias for polars explode.

polars group-by Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.

polars into-lazy Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.

polars join Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame.

polars join-where Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.

polars median Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation

polars over Compute expressions over a window group defined by partition expressions.

polars quantile Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile.

polars rename Rename a dataframe column.

polars save Saves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson).

polars select Selects columns from lazyframe.

polars shift Shifts the values by a given period.

polars sort-by Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).

polars unique Returns unique values from a dataframe.