|char
|Output special characters (e.g., 'newline').
|decode
|Decode bytes into a string.
|detect
|Various commands for detecting things.
|detect columns
|Attempt to automatically split text into multiple columns.
|detect type
|Infer Nushell datatype from a string.
|encode
|Encode a string into bytes.
|format
|Various commands for formatting data.
|format date
|Format a given date using a format string.
|format duration
|Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.
|format filesize
|Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.
|format pattern
|Format columns into a string using a simple pattern.
|nu-check
|Validate and parse input content.
|nu-highlight
|Syntax highlight the input string.
|parse
|Parse columns from string data using a simple pattern or a supplied regular expression.
|print
|Print the given values to stdout.
|split
|Split contents across desired subcommand (like row, column) via the separator.
|split chars
|Split a string into a list of characters.
|split column
|Split a string into multiple columns using a separator.
|split row
|Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.
|split words
|Split a string's words into separate rows.
|str
|Various commands for working with string data.
|str camel-case
|Convert a string to camelCase.
|str capitalize
|Capitalize first letter of text.
|str contains
|Checks if string input contains a substring.
|str distance
|Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.
|str downcase
|Make text lowercase.
|str ends-with
|Check if an input ends with a string.
|str expand
|Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.
|str index-of
|Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.
|str join
|Concatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.
|str kebab-case
|Convert a string to kebab-case.
|str length
|Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.
|str pascal-case
|Convert a string to PascalCase.
|str replace
|Find and replace text.
|str reverse
|Reverse every string in the pipeline.
|str screaming-snake-case
|Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
|str snake-case
|Convert a string to snake_case.
|str starts-with
|Check if an input starts with a string.
|str stats
|Gather word count statistics on the text.
|str substring
|Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.
|str title-case
|Convert a string to Title Case.
|str trim
|Trim whitespace or specific character.
|str upcase
|Make text uppercase.
|url decode
|Converts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.
|url encode
|Converts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.