char Output special characters (e.g., 'newline').

decode Decode bytes into a string.

detect Various commands for detecting things.

detect columns Attempt to automatically split text into multiple columns.

detect type Infer Nushell datatype from a string.

encode Encode a string into bytes.

format Various commands for formatting data.

format date Format a given date using a format string.

format duration Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.

format filesize Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.

format pattern Format columns into a string using a simple pattern.

nu-check Validate and parse input content.

nu-highlight Syntax highlight the input string.

parse Parse columns from string data using a simple pattern or a supplied regular expression.

print Print the given values to stdout.

split Split contents across desired subcommand (like row, column) via the separator.

split chars Split a string into a list of characters.

split column Split a string into multiple columns using a separator.

split row Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.

split words Split a string's words into separate rows.

str Various commands for working with string data.

str camel-case Convert a string to camelCase.

str capitalize Capitalize first letter of text.

str contains Checks if string input contains a substring.

str distance Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.

str downcase Make text lowercase.

str ends-with Check if an input ends with a string.

str expand Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.

str index-of Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.

str join Concatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.

str kebab-case Convert a string to kebab-case.

str length Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.

str pascal-case Convert a string to PascalCase.

str replace Find and replace text.

str reverse Reverse every string in the pipeline.

str screaming-snake-case Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.

str snake-case Convert a string to snake_case.

str starts-with Check if an input starts with a string.

str stats Gather word count statistics on the text.

str substring Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.

str title-case Convert a string to Title Case.

str trim Trim whitespace or specific character.

str upcase Make text uppercase.

url decode Converts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.