Filesystem

|cd
|Change directory.
|cp
|Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.
|du
|Find disk usage sizes of specified items.
|glob
|Creates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.
|load-env
|Loads an environment update from a record.
|ls
|List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.
|mkdir
|Create directories, with intermediary directories if required using uutils/coreutils mkdir.
|mktemp
|Create temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.
|mv
|Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.
|open
|Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').
|rm
|Remove files and directories.
|save
|Save a file.
|start
|Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.
|touch
|Creates one or more files.
|watch
|Watch for file changes and execute Nu code when they happen.