Filesystem

cd Change directory.

cp Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.

du Find disk usage sizes of specified items.

glob Creates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.

load-env Loads an environment update from a record.

ls List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.

mkdir Create directories, with intermediary directories if required using uutils/coreutils mkdir.

mktemp Create temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.

mv Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.

open Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').

rm Remove files and directories.

save Save a file.

start Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.

touch Creates one or more files.