Path

CommandDescription
pathExplore and manipulate paths.
path basenameGet the final component of a path.
path dirnameGet the parent directory of a path.
path existsCheck whether a path exists.
path expandTry to expand a path to its absolute form.
path joinJoin a structured path or a list of path parts.
path parseConvert a path into structured data.
path relative-toExpress a path as relative to another path.
path selfGet the absolute path of the script or module containing this command at parse time.
path splitSplit a path into a list based on the system's path separator.
path typeGet the type of the object a path refers to (e.g., file, dir, symlink).