|path
|Explore and manipulate paths.
|path basename
|Get the final component of a path.
|path dirname
|Get the parent directory of a path.
|path exists
|Check whether a path exists.
|path expand
|Try to expand a path to its absolute form.
|path join
|Join a structured path or a list of path parts.
|path parse
|Convert a path into structured data.
|path relative-to
|Express a path as relative to another path.
|path self
|Get the absolute path of the script or module containing this command at parse time.
|path split
|Split a path into a list based on the system's path separator.
|path type
|Get the type of the object a path refers to (e.g., file, dir, symlink).