|http
|Various commands for working with http methods.
|http delete
|Delete the specified resource.
|http get
|Fetch the contents from a URL.
|http head
|Get the headers from a URL.
|http options
|Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.
|http patch
|Patch a body to a URL.
|http post
|Post a body to a URL.
|http put
|Put a body to a URL.
|port
|Get a free TCP port from system.
|query web
|execute selector query on html/web
|query webpage-info
|uses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more
|url
|Various commands for working with URLs.
|url build-query
|Converts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.
|url join
|Converts a record to url.
|url parse
|Parses a url.
|url split-query
|Converts query string into table applying percent-decoding.