http Various commands for working with http methods.

http delete Delete the specified resource.

http get Fetch the contents from a URL.

http head Get the headers from a URL.

http options Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.

http patch Patch a body to a URL.

http post Post a body to a URL.

http put Put a body to a URL.

port Get a free TCP port from system.

query web execute selector query on html/web

query webpage-info uses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more

url Various commands for working with URLs.

url build-query Converts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.

url join Converts a record to url.

url parse Parses a url.