Network

CommandDescription
httpVarious commands for working with http methods.
http deleteDelete the specified resource.
http getFetch the contents from a URL.
http headGet the headers from a URL.
http optionsRequests permitted communication options for a given URL.
http patchPatch a body to a URL.
http postPost a body to a URL.
http putPut a body to a URL.
portGet a free TCP port from system.
query webexecute selector query on html/web
query webpage-infouses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more
urlVarious commands for working with URLs.
url build-queryConverts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.
url joinConverts a record to url.
url parseParses a url.
url split-queryConverts query string into table applying percent-decoding.