|polars
|Operate with data in a dataframe format.
|polars agg-groups
|Creates an agg_groups expression.
|polars all-false
|Returns true if all values are false.
|polars all-true
|Returns true if all values are true.
|polars append
|Appends a new dataframe.
|polars arg-max
|Return index for max value in series.
|polars arg-min
|Return index for min value in series.
|polars arg-sort
|Returns indexes for a sorted series.
|polars arg-true
|Returns indexes where values are true.
|polars arg-unique
|Returns indexes for unique values.
|polars as-date
|Converts string to date.
|polars as-datetime
|Converts string to datetime.
|polars cache
|Caches operations in a new LazyFrame.
|polars cast
|Cast a column to a different dtype.
|polars columns
|Show dataframe columns.
|polars concat
|Concatenate two or more dataframes.
|polars contains
|Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.
|polars convert-time-zone
|Convert datetime to target timezone.
|polars count
|Returns the number of non-null values in the column.
|polars count-null
|Counts null values.
|polars cumulative
|Cumulative calculation for a column or series.
|polars cut
|Bin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.
|polars decimal
|Converts a string column into a decimal column
|polars drop
|Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.
|polars drop-duplicates
|Drops duplicate values in dataframe.
|polars drop-nulls
|Drops null values in dataframe.
|polars dummies
|Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables.
|polars expr-not
|Creates a not expression.
|polars filter-with
|Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.
|polars first
|Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression
|polars get
|Creates dataframe with the selected columns.
|polars get-day
|Gets day from date.
|polars get-hour
|Gets hour from datetime.
|polars get-minute
|Gets minute from date.
|polars get-month
|Gets month from date.
|polars get-nanosecond
|Gets nanosecond from date.
|polars get-ordinal
|Gets ordinal from date.
|polars get-second
|Gets second from date.
|polars get-week
|Gets week from date.
|polars get-weekday
|Gets weekday from date.
|polars get-year
|Gets year from date.
|polars implode
|Aggregates values into a list.
|polars integer
|Converts a string column into a integer column
|polars into-df
|Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe.
|polars into-dtype
|Convert a string to a specific datatype.
|polars into-nu
|Converts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.
|polars into-repr
|Display a dataframe in its repr format.
|polars into-schema
|Convert a value to a polars schema object
|polars is-duplicated
|Creates mask indicating duplicated values.
|polars is-not-null
|Creates mask where value is not null.
|polars is-null
|Creates mask where value is null.
|polars is-unique
|Creates mask indicating unique values.
|polars last
|Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.
|polars len
|Return the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.
|polars list-contains
|Checks if an element is contained in a list.
|polars lowercase
|Lowercase the strings in the column.
|polars math
|Collection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions
|polars max
|Creates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.
|polars mean
|Creates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.
|polars min
|Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.
|polars n-unique
|Counts unique values.
|polars not
|Inverts boolean mask.
|polars open
|Opens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.
|polars pivot
|Pivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.
|polars profile
|Profile a lazy dataframe.
|polars qcut
|Bin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.
|polars query
|Query dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.
|polars rename
|Rename a dataframe column.
|polars replace-time-zone
|Replace the timezone information in a datetime column.
|polars reverse
|Reverses the LazyFrame
|polars rolling
|Rolling calculation for a series.
|polars sample
|Create sample dataframe.
|polars schema
|Show schema for a dataframe.
|polars set
|Sets value where given mask is true.
|polars set-with-idx
|Sets value in the given index.
|polars shape
|Shows column and row size for a dataframe.
|polars shift
|Shifts the values by a given period.
|polars slice
|Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows.
|polars std
|Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.
|polars store-get
|Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
|polars store-ls
|Lists stored polars objects.
|polars store-rm
|Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
|polars str-join
|Concatenates strings within a column or dataframes
|polars str-lengths
|Get lengths of all strings.
|polars str-replace
|Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.
|polars str-replace-all
|Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.
|polars str-slice
|Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.
|polars str-split
|Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.
|polars str-strip-chars
|Strips specified characters from strings in a column
|polars strftime
|Formats date based on string rule.
|polars struct-json-encode
|Convert this struct to a string column with json values.
|polars sum
|Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.
|polars summary
|For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.
|polars take
|Creates new dataframe using the given indices.
|polars unique
|Returns unique values from a dataframe.
|polars unnest
|Decompose struct columns into separate columns for each of their fields. The new columns will be inserted into the dataframe at the location of the struct column.
|polars unpivot
|Unpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format.
|polars uppercase
|Uppercase the strings in the column.
|polars value-counts
|Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.
|polars var
|Create a var expression for an aggregation.
|polars with-column
|Adds a series to the dataframe.