Dataframe

CommandDescription
polarsOperate with data in a dataframe format.
polars agg-groupsCreates an agg_groups expression.
polars all-falseReturns true if all values are false.
polars all-trueReturns true if all values are true.
polars appendAppends a new dataframe.
polars arg-maxReturn index for max value in series.
polars arg-minReturn index for min value in series.
polars arg-sortReturns indexes for a sorted series.
polars arg-trueReturns indexes where values are true.
polars arg-uniqueReturns indexes for unique values.
polars as-dateConverts string to date.
polars as-datetimeConverts string to datetime.
polars cacheCaches operations in a new LazyFrame.
polars castCast a column to a different dtype.
polars columnsShow dataframe columns.
polars concatConcatenate two or more dataframes.
polars containsChecks if a pattern is contained in a string.
polars convert-time-zoneConvert datetime to target timezone.
polars countReturns the number of non-null values in the column.
polars count-nullCounts null values.
polars cumulativeCumulative calculation for a column or series.
polars cutBin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.
polars decimalConverts a string column into a decimal column
polars dropCreates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.
polars drop-duplicatesDrops duplicate values in dataframe.
polars drop-nullsDrops null values in dataframe.
polars dummiesCreates a new dataframe with dummy variables.
polars expr-notCreates a not expression.
polars filter-withFilters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.
polars firstShow only the first number of rows or create a first expression
polars getCreates dataframe with the selected columns.
polars get-dayGets day from date.
polars get-hourGets hour from datetime.
polars get-minuteGets minute from date.
polars get-monthGets month from date.
polars get-nanosecondGets nanosecond from date.
polars get-ordinalGets ordinal from date.
polars get-secondGets second from date.
polars get-weekGets week from date.
polars get-weekdayGets weekday from date.
polars get-yearGets year from date.
polars implodeAggregates values into a list.
polars integerConverts a string column into a integer column
polars into-dfConverts a list, table or record into a dataframe.
polars into-dtypeConvert a string to a specific datatype.
polars into-nuConverts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.
polars into-reprDisplay a dataframe in its repr format.
polars into-schemaConvert a value to a polars schema object
polars is-duplicatedCreates mask indicating duplicated values.
polars is-not-nullCreates mask where value is not null.
polars is-nullCreates mask where value is null.
polars is-uniqueCreates mask indicating unique values.
polars lastCreates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.
polars lenReturn the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.
polars list-containsChecks if an element is contained in a list.
polars lowercaseLowercase the strings in the column.
polars mathCollection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions
polars maxCreates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.
polars meanCreates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.
polars minCreates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.
polars n-uniqueCounts unique values.
polars notInverts boolean mask.
polars openOpens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.
polars pivotPivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.
polars profileProfile a lazy dataframe.
polars qcutBin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.
polars queryQuery dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.
polars renameRename a dataframe column.
polars replace-time-zoneReplace the timezone information in a datetime column.
polars reverseReverses the LazyFrame
polars rollingRolling calculation for a series.
polars sampleCreate sample dataframe.
polars schemaShow schema for a dataframe.
polars setSets value where given mask is true.
polars set-with-idxSets value in the given index.
polars shapeShows column and row size for a dataframe.
polars shiftShifts the values by a given period.
polars sliceCreates new dataframe from a slice of rows.
polars stdCreates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.
polars store-getGets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
polars store-lsLists stored polars objects.
polars store-rmRemoves a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
polars str-joinConcatenates strings within a column or dataframes
polars str-lengthsGet lengths of all strings.
polars str-replaceReplace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.
polars str-replace-allReplace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.
polars str-sliceSlices the string from the start position until the selected length.
polars str-splitSplit the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.
polars str-strip-charsStrips specified characters from strings in a column
polars strftimeFormats date based on string rule.
polars struct-json-encodeConvert this struct to a string column with json values.
polars sumCreates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.
polars summaryFor a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.
polars takeCreates new dataframe using the given indices.
polars uniqueReturns unique values from a dataframe.
polars unnestDecompose struct columns into separate columns for each of their fields. The new columns will be inserted into the dataframe at the location of the struct column.
polars unpivotUnpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format.
polars uppercaseUppercase the strings in the column.
polars value-countsReturns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.
polars varCreate a var expression for an aggregation.
polars with-columnAdds a series to the dataframe.