polars Operate with data in a dataframe format.

polars agg-groups Creates an agg_groups expression.

polars all-false Returns true if all values are false.

polars all-true Returns true if all values are true.

polars append Appends a new dataframe.

polars arg-max Return index for max value in series.

polars arg-min Return index for min value in series.

polars arg-sort Returns indexes for a sorted series.

polars arg-true Returns indexes where values are true.

polars arg-unique Returns indexes for unique values.

polars as-date Converts string to date.

polars as-datetime Converts string to datetime.

polars cache Caches operations in a new LazyFrame.

polars cast Cast a column to a different dtype.

polars columns Show dataframe columns.

polars concat Concatenate two or more dataframes.

polars contains Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.

polars convert-time-zone Convert datetime to target timezone.

polars count Returns the number of non-null values in the column.

polars count-null Counts null values.

polars cumulative Cumulative calculation for a column or series.

polars cut Bin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.

polars decimal Converts a string column into a decimal column

polars drop Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.

polars drop-duplicates Drops duplicate values in dataframe.

polars drop-nulls Drops null values in dataframe.

polars dummies Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables.

polars expr-not Creates a not expression.

polars filter-with Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.

polars first Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression

polars get Creates dataframe with the selected columns.

polars get-day Gets day from date.

polars get-hour Gets hour from datetime.

polars get-minute Gets minute from date.

polars get-month Gets month from date.

polars get-nanosecond Gets nanosecond from date.

polars get-ordinal Gets ordinal from date.

polars get-second Gets second from date.

polars get-week Gets week from date.

polars get-weekday Gets weekday from date.

polars get-year Gets year from date.

polars implode Aggregates values into a list.

polars integer Converts a string column into a integer column

polars into-df Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe.

polars into-dtype Convert a string to a specific datatype.

polars into-nu Converts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.

polars into-repr Display a dataframe in its repr format.

polars into-schema Convert a value to a polars schema object

polars is-duplicated Creates mask indicating duplicated values.

polars is-not-null Creates mask where value is not null.

polars is-null Creates mask where value is null.

polars is-unique Creates mask indicating unique values.

polars last Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.

polars len Return the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.

polars list-contains Checks if an element is contained in a list.

polars lowercase Lowercase the strings in the column.

polars math Collection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions

polars max Creates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.

polars mean Creates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.

polars min Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.

polars n-unique Counts unique values.

polars not Inverts boolean mask.

polars open Opens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.

polars pivot Pivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.

polars profile Profile a lazy dataframe.

polars qcut Bin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.

polars query Query dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.

polars rename Rename a dataframe column.

polars replace-time-zone Replace the timezone information in a datetime column.

polars reverse Reverses the LazyFrame

polars rolling Rolling calculation for a series.

polars sample Create sample dataframe.

polars schema Show schema for a dataframe.

polars set Sets value where given mask is true.

polars set-with-idx Sets value in the given index.

polars shape Shows column and row size for a dataframe.

polars shift Shifts the values by a given period.

polars slice Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows.

polars std Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.

polars store-get Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.

polars store-ls Lists stored polars objects.

polars store-rm Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.

polars str-join Concatenates strings within a column or dataframes

polars str-lengths Get lengths of all strings.

polars str-replace Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.

polars str-replace-all Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.

polars str-slice Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.

polars str-split Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.

polars str-strip-chars Strips specified characters from strings in a column

polars strftime Formats date based on string rule.

polars struct-json-encode Convert this struct to a string column with json values.

polars sum Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.

polars summary For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.

polars take Creates new dataframe using the given indices.

polars unique Returns unique values from a dataframe.

polars unnest Decompose struct columns into separate columns for each of their fields. The new columns will be inserted into the dataframe at the location of the struct column.

polars unpivot Unpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format.

polars uppercase Uppercase the strings in the column.

polars value-counts Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.

polars var Create a var expression for an aggregation.