decode base32 Decode a Base32 value.

decode base32hex Encode a base32hex value.

decode base64 Decode a Base64 value.

decode hex Hex decode a value.

encode base32 Encode a string or binary value using Base32.

encode base32hex Encode a binary value or a string using base32hex.

encode base64 Encode a string or binary value using Base64.

encode hex Hex encode a binary value or a string.

from Parse a string or binary data into structured data.

from csv Parse text as .csv and create table.

from eml Parse text as .eml and create record.

from ics Parse text as .ics and create table.

from ini Parse text as .ini and create table.

from json Convert from json to structured data.

from msgpack Convert MessagePack data into Nu values.

from msgpackz Convert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.

from nuon Convert from nuon to structured data.

from ods Parse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.

from plist Convert plist to Nushell values

from ssv Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.

from toml Parse text as .toml and create record.

from tsv Parse text as .tsv and create table.

from url Parse url-encoded string as a record.

from vcf Parse text as .vcf and create table.

from xlsx Parse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.

from xml Parse text as .xml and create record.

from yaml Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.

from yml Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.

to Translate structured data to a format.

to csv Convert table into .csv text .

to html Convert table into simple HTML.

to json Converts table data into JSON text.

to md Convert table into simple Markdown.

to msgpack Convert Nu values into MessagePack.

to msgpackz Convert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.

to nuon Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.

to plist Convert Nu values into plist

to text Converts data into simple text.

to toml Convert record into .toml text.

to tsv Convert table into .tsv text.

to xml Convert special record structure into .xml text.

to yaml Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.