|decode base32
|Decode a Base32 value.
|decode base32hex
|Encode a base32hex value.
|decode base64
|Decode a Base64 value.
|decode hex
|Hex decode a value.
|encode base32
|Encode a string or binary value using Base32.
|encode base32hex
|Encode a binary value or a string using base32hex.
|encode base64
|Encode a string or binary value using Base64.
|encode hex
|Hex encode a binary value or a string.
|from
|Parse a string or binary data into structured data.
|from csv
|Parse text as .csv and create table.
|from eml
|Parse text as .eml and create record.
|from ics
|Parse text as .ics and create table.
|from ini
|Parse text as .ini and create table.
|from json
|Convert from json to structured data.
|from msgpack
|Convert MessagePack data into Nu values.
|from msgpackz
|Convert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.
|from nuon
|Convert from nuon to structured data.
|from ods
|Parse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.
|from plist
|Convert plist to Nushell values
|from ssv
|Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.
|from toml
|Parse text as .toml and create record.
|from tsv
|Parse text as .tsv and create table.
|from url
|Parse url-encoded string as a record.
|from vcf
|Parse text as .vcf and create table.
|from xlsx
|Parse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.
|from xml
|Parse text as .xml and create record.
|from yaml
|Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
|from yml
|Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
|to
|Translate structured data to a format.
|to csv
|Convert table into .csv text .
|to html
|Convert table into simple HTML.
|to json
|Converts table data into JSON text.
|to md
|Convert table into simple Markdown.
|to msgpack
|Convert Nu values into MessagePack.
|to msgpackz
|Convert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.
|to nuon
|Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.
|to plist
|Convert Nu values into plist
|to text
|Converts data into simple text.
|to toml
|Convert record into .toml text.
|to tsv
|Convert table into .tsv text.
|to xml
|Convert special record structure into .xml text.
|to yaml
|Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.
|to yml
|Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.