Formats

CommandDescription
decode base32Decode a Base32 value.
decode base32hexEncode a base32hex value.
decode base64Decode a Base64 value.
decode hexHex decode a value.
encode base32Encode a string or binary value using Base32.
encode base32hexEncode a binary value or a string using base32hex.
encode base64Encode a string or binary value using Base64.
encode hexHex encode a binary value or a string.
fromParse a string or binary data into structured data.
from csvParse text as .csv and create table.
from emlParse text as .eml and create record.
from icsParse text as .ics and create table.
from iniParse text as .ini and create table.
from jsonConvert from json to structured data.
from msgpackConvert MessagePack data into Nu values.
from msgpackzConvert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.
from nuonConvert from nuon to structured data.
from odsParse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.
from plistConvert plist to Nushell values
from ssvParse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.
from tomlParse text as .toml and create record.
from tsvParse text as .tsv and create table.
from urlParse url-encoded string as a record.
from vcfParse text as .vcf and create table.
from xlsxParse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.
from xmlParse text as .xml and create record.
from yamlParse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
from ymlParse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
toTranslate structured data to a format.
to csvConvert table into .csv text .
to htmlConvert table into simple HTML.
to jsonConverts table data into JSON text.
to mdConvert table into simple Markdown.
to msgpackConvert Nu values into MessagePack.
to msgpackzConvert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.
to nuonConverts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.
to plistConvert Nu values into plist
to textConverts data into simple text.
to tomlConvert record into .toml text.
to tsvConvert table into .tsv text.
to xmlConvert special record structure into .xml text.
to yamlConvert table into .yaml/.yml text.
to ymlConvert table into .yaml/.yml text.