|cd
|Change directory.
|complete
|Capture the outputs and exit code from an external piped in command in a nushell table.
|cp
|Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.
|du
|Find disk usage sizes of specified items.
|exec
|Execute a command, replacing or exiting the current process, depending on platform.
|glob
|Creates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.
|load-env
|Loads an environment update from a record.
|ls
|List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.
|mkdir
|Create directories, with intermediary directories if required using uutils/coreutils mkdir.
|mktemp
|Create temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.
|mv
|Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.
|open
|Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').
|ps
|View information about system processes.
|registry
|Various commands for interacting with the system registry (Windows only).
|registry query
|Query the Windows registry.
|rm
|Remove files and directories.
|run-external
|Runs external command.
|save
|Save a file.
|start
|Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.
|sys
|View information about the system.
|sys cpu
|View information about the system CPUs.
|sys disks
|View information about the system disks.
|sys host
|View information about the system host.
|sys mem
|View information about the system memory.
|sys net
|View information about the system network interfaces.
|sys temp
|View the temperatures of system components.
|sys users
|View information about the users on the system.
|touch
|Creates one or more files.
|uname
|Print certain system information using uutils/coreutils uname.
|watch
|Watch for file changes and execute Nu code when they happen.
|which
|Finds a program file, alias or custom command. If `application` is not provided, all deduplicated commands will be returned.