cd Change directory.

complete Capture the outputs and exit code from an external piped in command in a nushell table.

cp Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.

du Find disk usage sizes of specified items.

exec Execute a command, replacing or exiting the current process, depending on platform.

glob Creates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.

load-env Loads an environment update from a record.

ls List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.

mkdir Create directories, with intermediary directories if required using uutils/coreutils mkdir.

mktemp Create temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.

mv Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.

open Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').

ps View information about system processes.

registry Various commands for interacting with the system registry (Windows only).

registry query Query the Windows registry.

rm Remove files and directories.

run-external Runs external command.

save Save a file.

start Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.

sys View information about the system.

sys cpu View information about the system CPUs.

sys disks View information about the system disks.

sys host View information about the system host.

sys mem View information about the system memory.

sys net View information about the system network interfaces.

sys temp View the temperatures of system components.

sys users View information about the users on the system.

touch Creates one or more files.

uname Print certain system information using uutils/coreutils uname.

watch Watch for file changes and execute Nu code when they happen.