Expression

CommandDescription
polars arg-whereCreates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.
polars asCreates an alias expression.
polars colCreates a named column expression.
polars concat-strCreates a concat string expression.
polars datepartCreates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column.
polars horizontalHorizontal calculation across multiple columns.
polars is-inCreates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series
polars litCreates a literal expression.
polars otherwiseCompletes a when expression.
polars replaceCreate an expression that replaces old values with new values
polars truncateDivide the date/datetime range into buckets.
polars whenCreates and modifies a when expression.