|polars arg-where
|Creates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.
|polars as
|Creates an alias expression.
|polars col
|Creates a named column expression.
|polars concat-str
|Creates a concat string expression.
|polars datepart
|Creates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column.
|polars horizontal
|Horizontal calculation across multiple columns.
|polars is-in
|Creates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series
|polars lit
|Creates a literal expression.
|polars otherwise
|Completes a when expression.
|polars replace
|Create an expression that replaces old values with new values
|polars truncate
|Divide the date/datetime range into buckets.
|polars when
|Creates and modifies a when expression.