|alias
|Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name.
|attr
|Various attributes for custom commands.
|attr category
|Attribute for adding a category to custom commands.
|attr complete
|Attribute for using another command as a completion source for all arguments.
|attr complete external
|Attribute for enabling use of the external completer for internal commands.
|attr deprecated
|Attribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.
|attr example
|Attribute for adding examples to custom commands.
|attr search-terms
|Attribute for adding search terms to custom commands.
|break
|Break a loop.
|commandline
|View the current command line input buffer.
|commandline edit
|Modify the current command line input buffer.
|commandline get-cursor
|Get the current cursor position.
|commandline set-cursor
|Set the current cursor position.
|const
|Create a parse-time constant.
|continue
|Continue a loop from the next iteration.
|def
|Define a custom command.
|describe
|Describe the type and structure of the value(s) piped in.
|do
|Run a closure, providing it with the pipeline input.
|echo
|Returns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.
|error
|Various commands for working with errors.
|error make
|Create an error.
|export
|Export definitions or environment variables from a module.
|export alias
|Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name and export it from a module.
|export const
|Use parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.
|export def
|Define a custom command and export it from a module.
|export extern
|Define an extern and export it from a module.
|export module
|Export a custom module from a module.
|export use
|Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.
|extern
|Define a signature for an external command.
|for
|Loop over a range.
|help
|Display help information about different parts of Nushell.
|help aliases
|Show help on nushell aliases.
|help commands
|Show help on nushell commands.
|help escapes
|Show help on nushell string escapes.
|help externs
|Show help on nushell externs.
|help modules
|Show help on nushell modules.
|help operators
|Show help on nushell operators.
|help pipe-and-redirect
|Show help on nushell pipes and redirects.
|hide
|Hide definitions in the current scope.
|hide-env
|Hide environment variables in the current scope.
|if
|Conditionally run a block.
|ignore
|Ignore the output of the previous command in the pipeline.
|is-admin
|Check if nushell is running with administrator or root privileges.
|let
|Create a variable and give it a value.
|loop
|Run a block in a loop.
|match
|Conditionally run a block on a matched value.
|module
|Define a custom module.
|mut
|Create a mutable variable and give it a value.
|overlay
|Commands for manipulating overlays.
|overlay hide
|Hide an active overlay.
|overlay list
|List all overlays with their active status.
|overlay new
|Create an empty overlay.
|overlay use
|Use definitions from a module as an overlay.
|return
|Return early from a custom command.
|scope
|Commands for getting info about what is in scope.
|scope aliases
|Output info on the aliases in the current scope.
|scope commands
|Output info on the commands in the current scope.
|scope engine-stats
|Output stats on the engine in the current state.
|scope externs
|Output info on the known externals in the current scope.
|scope modules
|Output info on the modules in the current scope.
|scope variables
|Output info on the variables in the current scope.
|source
|Runs a script file in the current context.
|source-env
|Source the environment from a source file into the current environment.
|try
|Try to run a block, if it fails optionally run a catch closure.
|use
|Use definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.
|version
|Display Nu version, and its build configuration.
|while
|Conditionally run a block in a loop.