alias Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name.

attr Various attributes for custom commands.

attr category Attribute for adding a category to custom commands.

attr complete Attribute for using another command as a completion source for all arguments.

attr complete external Attribute for enabling use of the external completer for internal commands.

attr deprecated Attribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.

attr example Attribute for adding examples to custom commands.

attr search-terms Attribute for adding search terms to custom commands.

break Break a loop.

commandline View the current command line input buffer.

commandline edit Modify the current command line input buffer.

commandline get-cursor Get the current cursor position.

commandline set-cursor Set the current cursor position.

const Create a parse-time constant.

continue Continue a loop from the next iteration.

def Define a custom command.

describe Describe the type and structure of the value(s) piped in.

do Run a closure, providing it with the pipeline input.

echo Returns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.

error Various commands for working with errors.

error make Create an error.

export Export definitions or environment variables from a module.

export alias Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name and export it from a module.

export const Use parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.

export def Define a custom command and export it from a module.

export extern Define an extern and export it from a module.

export module Export a custom module from a module.

export use Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.

extern Define a signature for an external command.

for Loop over a range.

help Display help information about different parts of Nushell.

help aliases Show help on nushell aliases.

help commands Show help on nushell commands.

help escapes Show help on nushell string escapes.

help externs Show help on nushell externs.

help modules Show help on nushell modules.

help operators Show help on nushell operators.

help pipe-and-redirect Show help on nushell pipes and redirects.

hide Hide definitions in the current scope.

hide-env Hide environment variables in the current scope.

if Conditionally run a block.

ignore Ignore the output of the previous command in the pipeline.

is-admin Check if nushell is running with administrator or root privileges.

let Create a variable and give it a value.

loop Run a block in a loop.

match Conditionally run a block on a matched value.

module Define a custom module.

mut Create a mutable variable and give it a value.

overlay Commands for manipulating overlays.

overlay hide Hide an active overlay.

overlay list List all overlays with their active status.

overlay new Create an empty overlay.

overlay use Use definitions from a module as an overlay.

return Return early from a custom command.

scope Commands for getting info about what is in scope.

scope aliases Output info on the aliases in the current scope.

scope commands Output info on the commands in the current scope.

scope engine-stats Output stats on the engine in the current state.

scope externs Output info on the known externals in the current scope.

scope modules Output info on the modules in the current scope.

scope variables Output info on the variables in the current scope.

source Runs a script file in the current context.

source-env Source the environment from a source file into the current environment.

try Try to run a block, if it fails optionally run a catch closure.

use Use definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.

version Display Nu version, and its build configuration.