|bytes
|Various commands for working with byte data.
|bytes add
|Add specified bytes to the input.
|bytes at
|Get bytes defined by a range.
|bytes build
|Create bytes from the arguments.
|bytes collect
|Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.
|bytes ends-with
|Check if bytes ends with a pattern.
|bytes index-of
|Returns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.
|bytes length
|Output the length of any bytes in the pipeline.
|bytes remove
|Remove bytes.
|bytes replace
|Find and replace binary.
|bytes reverse
|Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.
|bytes split
|Split input into multiple items using a separator.
|bytes starts-with
|Check if bytes starts with a pattern.