bytes Various commands for working with byte data.

bytes add Add specified bytes to the input.

bytes at Get bytes defined by a range.

bytes build Create bytes from the arguments.

bytes collect Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.

bytes ends-with Check if bytes ends with a pattern.

bytes index-of Returns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.

bytes length Output the length of any bytes in the pipeline.

bytes remove Remove bytes.

bytes replace Find and replace binary.

bytes reverse Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.

bytes split Split input into multiple items using a separator.