Bytes

CommandDescription
bytesVarious commands for working with byte data.
bytes addAdd specified bytes to the input.
bytes atGet bytes defined by a range.
bytes buildCreate bytes from the arguments.
bytes collectConcatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.
bytes ends-withCheck if bytes ends with a pattern.
bytes index-ofReturns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.
bytes lengthOutput the length of any bytes in the pipeline.
bytes removeRemove bytes.
bytes replaceFind and replace binary.
bytes reverseReverse the bytes in the pipeline.
bytes splitSplit input into multiple items using a separator.
bytes starts-withCheck if bytes starts with a pattern.