|query db
|Query a SQLite database with SQL statements.
|schema
|Show the schema of a SQLite database.
|stor
|Various commands for working with the in-memory sqlite database.
|stor create
|Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.
|stor delete
|Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.
|stor export
|Export the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file.
|stor import
|Import a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database.
|stor insert
|Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
|stor open
|Opens the in-memory sqlite database.
|stor reset
|Reset the in-memory database by dropping all tables.
|stor update
|Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.