Database

CommandDescription
query dbQuery a SQLite database with SQL statements.
schemaShow the schema of a SQLite database.
storVarious commands for working with the in-memory sqlite database.
stor createCreate a table in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor deleteDelete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor exportExport the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file.
stor importImport a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database.
stor insertInsert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor openOpens the in-memory sqlite database.
stor resetReset the in-memory database by dropping all tables.
stor updateUpdate information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.