query db Query a SQLite database with SQL statements.

schema Show the schema of a SQLite database.

stor Various commands for working with the in-memory sqlite database.

stor create Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.

stor delete Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.

stor export Export the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file.

stor import Import a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database.

stor insert Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.

stor open Opens the in-memory sqlite database.

stor reset Reset the in-memory database by dropping all tables.