ansi link for platform
Add a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.
Signature
> ansi link {flags} ...rest
Flags
--text, -t {string}: Link text. Uses uri as text if absent. In case of tables, records and lists applies this text to all elements
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, add links to all strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Create a link to open some file
> 'file:///file.txt' | ansi link --text 'Open Me!'
Open Me!
Create a link without text
> 'https://www.nushell.sh/' | ansi link
https://www.nushell.sh/
Format a table column into links
> [[url text]; [https://example.com Text]] | ansi link url