ansi link for platform

Add a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.

Signature

> ansi link {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --text, -t {string}: Link text. Uses uri as text if absent. In case of tables, records and lists applies this text to all elements

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, add links to all strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Create a link to open some file

> 'file:///file.txt' | ansi link --text 'Open Me!'
Open Me!

Create a link without text

> 'https://www.nushell.sh/' | ansi link
https://www.nushell.sh/

Format a table column into links

> [[url text]; [https://example.com Text]] | ansi link url