ansi link for platform

Add a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.

> ansi link {flags} ...rest

--text, -t {string} : Link text. Uses uri as text if absent. In case of tables, records and lists applies this text to all elements

...rest : For a data structure input, add links to all strings at the given cell paths.

input output string string list<string> list<string> table table record record

Create a link to open some file

> 'file:///file.txt' | ansi link -- text 'Open Me!' Open Me!

Create a link without text

> 'https://www.nushell.sh/' | ansi link https ://www.nushell.sh/

Format a table column into links