append for filters
Append any number of rows to a table.
Signature
> append {flags} (row)
Parameters
row: The row, list, or table to append.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|list<any>
Examples
Append one int to a list
> [0 1 2 3] | append 4
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
│ 4 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Append a list to an item
> 0 | append [1 2 3]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Append a list of string to a string
> "a" | append ["b"]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ a │
│ 1 │ b │
╰───┴───╯
Append three int items
> [0 1] | append [2 3 4]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
│ 4 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Append ints and strings
> [0 1] | append [2 nu 4 shell]
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ nu │
│ 4 │ 4 │
│ 5 │ shell │
╰───┴───────╯
Append a range of ints to a list
> [0 1] | append 2..4
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
│ 4 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Notes
Be aware that this command 'unwraps' lists passed to it. So, if you pass a variable to it, and you want the variable's contents to be appended without being unwrapped, it's wise to pre-emptively wrap the variable in a list, like so:
append [$val]. This way,
append will only unwrap the outer list, and leave the variable's contents untouched.