append for filters

Append any number of rows to a table.

Signature

> append {flags} (row)

Parameters

  • row: The row, list, or table to append.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anylist<any>

Examples

Append one int to a list

> [0 1 2 3] | append 4
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
 3 3
 4 4
╰───┴───╯

Append a list to an item

> 0 | append [1 2 3]
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
 3 3
╰───┴───╯

Append a list of string to a string

> "a" | append ["b"]
╭───┬───╮
 0 a
 1 b
╰───┴───╯

Append three int items

> [0 1] | append [2 3 4]
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
 3 3
 4 4
╰───┴───╯

Append ints and strings

> [0 1] | append [2 nu 4 shell]
╭───┬───────╮
 0     0
 1     1
 2     2
 3 nu
 4     4
 5 shell
╰───┴───────╯

Append a range of ints to a list

> [0 1] | append 2..4
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
 3 3
 4 4
╰───┴───╯

Notes

Be aware that this command 'unwraps' lists passed to it. So, if you pass a variable to it, and you want the variable's contents to be appended without being unwrapped, it's wise to pre-emptively wrap the variable in a list, like so: append [$val]. This way, append will only unwrap the outer list, and leave the variable's contents untouched.