append for filters

Append any number of rows to a table.

> append {flags} (row)

row : The row, list, or table to append.

input output any list<any>

Append one int to a list

> [ 0 1 2 3 ] | append 4 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ 3 │ 3 │ │ 4 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Append a list to an item

> 0 | append [ 1 2 3 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ 3 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Append a list of string to a string

> "a" | append [ "b" ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ a │ │ 1 │ b │ ╰───┴───╯

Append three int items

> [ 0 1 ] | append [ 2 3 4 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ 3 │ 3 │ │ 4 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Append ints and strings

> [ 0 1 ] | append [ 2 nu 4 shell ] ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ 3 │ nu │ │ 4 │ 4 │ │ 5 │ shell │ ╰───┴───────╯

Append a range of ints to a list

> [ 0 1 ] | append 2 .. 4 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ 3 │ 3 │ │ 4 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯