ast for debug

Print the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.

> ast {flags} (pipeline)

--json, -j : Serialize to json

: Serialize to json --minify, -m : Minify the nuon or json output

: Minify the nuon or json output --flatten, -f : An easier to read version of the ast

pipeline : The pipeline to print the ast for.

input output nothing table nothing record nothing string

Print the ast of a string

> ast 'hello'

Print the ast of a pipeline

> ast 'ls | where name =~ README'

Print the ast of a pipeline with an error

> ast 'for x in 1..10 { echo $x '

Print the ast of a pipeline with an error, as json, in a nushell table

> ast 'for x in 1..10 { echo $x ' -- json | get block | from json

Print the ast of a pipeline with an error, as json, minified

> ast 'for x in 1..10 { echo $x ' -- json -- minify

Print the ast of a string flattened

> ast "'hello'" -- flatten ╭───┬─────────┬──────────────┬───────────────╮ │ # │ content │ shape │ span │ ├───┼─────────┼──────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 0 │ 'hello' │ shape_string │ ╭───────┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ start │ 0 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ end │ 7 │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───────┴───╯ │ ╰───┴─────────┴──────────────┴───────────────╯

Print the ast of a string flattened, as json, minified

> ast "'hello'" -- flatten -- json -- minify [{ "content" : "'hello'" , "shape" : "shape_string" , "span" : { "start" : 0 , "end" : 7 }}]

Print the ast of a pipeline flattened