ast for debug

Print the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.

Signature

> ast {flags} (pipeline)

Flags

  • --json, -j: Serialize to json
  • --minify, -m: Minify the nuon or json output
  • --flatten, -f: An easier to read version of the ast

Parameters

  • pipeline: The pipeline to print the ast for.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtable
nothingrecord
nothingstring

Examples

Print the ast of a string

> ast 'hello'

Print the ast of a pipeline

> ast 'ls | where name =~ README'

Print the ast of a pipeline with an error

> ast 'for x in 1..10 { echo $x '

Print the ast of a pipeline with an error, as json, in a nushell table

> ast 'for x in 1..10 { echo $x ' --json | get block | from json

Print the ast of a pipeline with an error, as json, minified

> ast 'for x in 1..10 { echo $x ' --json --minify

Print the ast of a string flattened

> ast "'hello'" --flatten
╭───┬─────────┬──────────────┬───────────────╮
 # │ content │    shape     │     span      │
├───┼─────────┼──────────────┼───────────────┤
 0 'hello' shape_string ╭───────┬───╮
 start 0
 end 7
 ╰───────┴───╯
╰───┴─────────┴──────────────┴───────────────╯

Print the ast of a string flattened, as json, minified

> ast "'hello'" --flatten --json --minify
[{"content":"'hello'","shape":"shape_string","span":{"start":0,"end":7}}]

Print the ast of a pipeline flattened

> ast 'ls | sort-by type name -i' --flatten
╭───┬─────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────╮
 # │ content │       shape        │      span      │
├───┼─────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────┤
 0 ls shape_external ╭───────┬───╮
 start 0
 end 2
 ╰───────┴───╯
 1 | shape_pipe ╭───────┬───╮
 start 3
 end 4
 ╰───────┴───╯
 2 sort-by shape_internalcall ╭───────┬────╮
 start 5
 end 12
 ╰───────┴────╯
 3 type shape_string ╭───────┬────╮
 start 13
 end 17
 ╰───────┴────╯
 4 name shape_string ╭───────┬────╮
 start 18
 end 22
 ╰───────┴────╯
 5 -i shape_flag ╭───────┬────╮
 start 23
 end 25
 ╰───────┴────╯
╰───┴─────────┴────────────────────┴────────────────╯