ast for debug
Print the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.
Signature
> ast {flags} (pipeline)
Flags
--json, -j: Serialize to json
--minify, -m: Minify the nuon or json output
--flatten, -f: An easier to read version of the ast
Parameters
pipeline: The pipeline to print the ast for.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
|nothing
|record
|nothing
|string
Examples
Print the ast of a string
> ast 'hello'
Print the ast of a pipeline
> ast 'ls | where name =~ README'
Print the ast of a pipeline with an error
> ast 'for x in 1..10 { echo $x '
Print the ast of a pipeline with an error, as json, in a nushell table
> ast 'for x in 1..10 { echo $x ' --json | get block | from json
Print the ast of a pipeline with an error, as json, minified
> ast 'for x in 1..10 { echo $x ' --json --minify
Print the ast of a string flattened
> ast "'hello'" --flatten
╭───┬─────────┬──────────────┬───────────────╮
│ # │ content │ shape │ span │
├───┼─────────┼──────────────┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ 'hello' │ shape_string │ ╭───────┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ start │ 0 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ end │ 7 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───────┴───╯ │
╰───┴─────────┴──────────────┴───────────────╯
Print the ast of a string flattened, as json, minified
> ast "'hello'" --flatten --json --minify
[{"content":"'hello'","shape":"shape_string","span":{"start":0,"end":7}}]
Print the ast of a pipeline flattened
> ast 'ls | sort-by type name -i' --flatten
╭───┬─────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────╮
│ # │ content │ shape │ span │
├───┼─────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────┤
│ 0 │ ls │ shape_external │ ╭───────┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ start │ 0 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ end │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───────┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ | │ shape_pipe │ ╭───────┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ start │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ end │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───────┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ sort-by │ shape_internalcall │ ╭───────┬────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ start │ 5 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ end │ 12 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────╯ │
│ 3 │ type │ shape_string │ ╭───────┬────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ start │ 13 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ end │ 17 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────╯ │
│ 4 │ name │ shape_string │ ╭───────┬────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ start │ 18 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ end │ 22 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────╯ │
│ 5 │ -i │ shape_flag │ ╭───────┬────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ start │ 23 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ end │ 25 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───────┴────╯ │
╰───┴─────────┴────────────────────┴────────────────╯