attr deprecated for core

Attribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.

> attr deprecated {flags} (message)

--flag {string} : Mark a flag as deprecated rather than the command

: Mark a flag as deprecated rather than the command --since, -s {string} : Denote a version when this item was deprecated

: Denote a version when this item was deprecated --remove, -r {string} : Denote a version when this item will be removed

: Denote a version when this item will be removed --report {string} : How to warn about this item. One of: first (default), every

message : Help message to include with deprecation warning.

input output nothing nothing nothing string

Add a deprecation warning to a custom command

> @deprecated def outdated [] {}

Add a deprecation warning with a custom message

> @deprecated "Use my-new-command instead." @category deprecated def my-old-command [] {} Use my-new-command instead.

Mark a command (default) or flag/switch (--flag) as deprecated. By default, only the first usage will trigger a deprecation warning.

A help message can be included to provide more context for the deprecation, such as what to use as a replacement.

Also consider setting the category to deprecated with @category deprecated