bits and for bits
Performs bitwise and for ints or binary values.
Signature
> bits and {flags} (target)
Flags
--endian, -e {string}: byte encode endian, available options: native(default), little, big
Parameters
target: Right-hand side of the operation.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|int
|binary
|binary
|list<int>
|list<int>
|list<binary>
|list<binary>
Examples
Apply bitwise and to two numbers
> 2 | bits and 2
2
Apply bitwise and to two binary values
> 0x[ab cd] | bits and 0x[99 99]
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 89 89 ××
Apply bitwise and to a list of numbers
> [4 3 2] | bits and 2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Apply bitwise and to a list of binary data
> [0x[7f ff] 0x[ff f0]] | bits and 0x[99 99]
╭───┬────────────╮
│ 0 │ [25, 153] │
│ 1 │ [153, 144] │
╰───┴────────────╯
Apply bitwise and to binary data of varying lengths with specified endianness
> 0x[c0 ff ee] | bits and 0x[ff] --endian big
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 00 00 ee 00×
Apply bitwise and to input binary data smaller than the operand
> 0x[ff] | bits and 0x[12 34 56] --endian little
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 12 00 00 •00