bits and for bits

Performs bitwise and for ints or binary values.

> bits and {flags} (target)

--endian, -e {string} : byte encode endian, available options: native(default), little, big

target : Right-hand side of the operation.

input output int int binary binary list<int> list<int> list<binary> list<binary>

Apply bitwise and to two numbers

> 2 | bits and 2 2

Apply bitwise and to two binary values

> 0x [ ab cd ] | bits and 0x [ 99 99 ] Length : 2 ( 0x2 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 89 89 ××

Apply bitwise and to a list of numbers

> [ 4 3 2 ] | bits and 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Apply bitwise and to a list of binary data

> [ 0x [ 7f ff ] 0x [ ff f0 ]] | bits and 0x [ 99 99 ] ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ [ 25 , 153 ] │ │ 1 │ [ 153 , 144 ] │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Apply bitwise and to binary data of varying lengths with specified endianness

> 0x [ c0 ff ee ] | bits and 0x [ ff ] -- endian big Length : 3 ( 0x3 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 00 00 ee 00 ×

Apply bitwise and to input binary data smaller than the operand