bits or for bits

Performs bitwise or for ints or binary values.

> bits or {flags} (target)

--endian, -e {string} : byte encode endian, available options: native(default), little, big

target : Right-hand side of the operation.

input output int int binary binary list<int> list<int> list<binary> list<binary>

Apply bits or to two numbers

> 2 | bits or 6 6

Apply bitwise or to a list of numbers

> [ 8 3 2 ] | bits or 2 ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 10 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ ╰───┴────╯

Apply bitwise or to binary data

> 0x [ 88 cc ] | bits or 0x [ 42 32 ] Length : 2 ( 0x2 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : ca fe ××

Apply bitwise or to binary data of varying lengths with specified endianness

> 0x [ c0 ff ee ] | bits or 0x [ ff ] -- endian big Length : 3 ( 0x3 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : c0 ff ff ×××

Apply bitwise or to input binary data smaller than the operor