bits shl for bits

Bitwise shift left for ints or binary values.

Signature

> bits shl {flags} (bits)

Flags

  • --signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
  • --number-bytes, -n {int}: the word size in number of bytes. Must be 1, 2, 4, or 8 (defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)

Parameters

  • bits: Number of bits to shift left.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
intint
binarybinary
list<int>list<int>
list<binary>list<binary>

Examples

Shift left a number by 7 bits

> 2 | bits shl 7
0

Shift left a number with 2 byte by 7 bits

> 2 | bits shl 7 --number-bytes 2
256

Shift left a signed number by 1 bit

> 0x7F | bits shl 1 --signed
-2

Shift left a list of numbers

> [5 3 2] | bits shl 2
╭───┬────╮
 0 20
 1 12
 2  8
╰───┴────╯

Shift left a binary value

> 0x[4f f4] | bits shl 4
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ff 40                                                ×@