bits shl for bits

Bitwise shift left for ints or binary values.
Signature
> bits shl {flags} (bits)
Flags
--signed, -s: always treat input number as a signed number
--number-bytes, -n {int}: the word size in number of bytes. Must be
1,
2,
4, or
8(defaults to the smallest of those that fits the input number)
Parameters
bits: Number of bits to shift left.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|int
|binary
|binary
|list<int>
|list<int>
|list<binary>
|list<binary>
Examples
Shift left a number by 7 bits
> 2 | bits shl 7
0
Shift left a number with 2 byte by 7 bits
> 2 | bits shl 7 --number-bytes 2
256
Shift left a signed number by 1 bit
> 0x7F | bits shl 1 --signed
-2
Shift left a list of numbers
> [5 3 2] | bits shl 2
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ 20 │
│ 1 │ 12 │
│ 2 │ 8 │
╰───┴────╯
Shift left a binary value
> 0x[4f f4] | bits shl 4
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ff 40 ×@