bytes add for bytes
Add specified bytes to the input.
Signature
> bytes add {flags} (data) ...rest
Flags
--index, -i {int}: index to insert binary data
--end, -e: add to the end of binary
Parameters
data: The binary to add.
...rest: For a data structure input, add bytes to the data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|binary
|list<binary>
|list<binary>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Add bytes
0x[AA] to
0x[1F FF AA AA]
> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes add 0x[AA]
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: aa 1f ff aa aa ×•×××
Add bytes
0x[AA BB] to
0x[1F FF AA AA] at index 1
> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes add 0x[AA BB] --index 1
Length: 6 (0x6) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 1f aa bb ff aa aa •×××××
Add bytes
0x[11] to
0x[FF AA AA] at the end
> 0x[FF AA AA] | bytes add 0x[11] --end
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ff aa aa 11 ×××•
Add bytes
0x[11 22 33] to
0x[FF AA AA] at the end, at index 1(the index is start from end)
> 0x[FF AA BB] | bytes add 0x[11 22 33] --end --index 1
Length: 6 (0x6) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ff aa 11 22 33 bb ××•"3×