bytes add for bytes

Add specified bytes to the input.

Signature

> bytes add {flags} (data) ...rest

Flags

  • --index, -i {int}: index to insert binary data
  • --end, -e: add to the end of binary

Parameters

  • data: The binary to add.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, add bytes to the data at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarybinary
list<binary>list<binary>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Add bytes 0x[AA] to 0x[1F FF AA AA]

> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes add 0x[AA]
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   aa 1f ff aa  aa                                      ×•×××

Add bytes 0x[AA BB] to 0x[1F FF AA AA] at index 1

> 0x[1F FF AA AA] | bytes add 0x[AA BB] --index 1
Length: 6 (0x6) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   1f aa bb ff  aa aa                                   •×××××

Add bytes 0x[11] to 0x[FF AA AA] at the end

> 0x[FF AA AA] | bytes add 0x[11] --end
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ff aa aa 11                                          ×××•

Add bytes 0x[11 22 33] to 0x[FF AA AA] at the end, at index 1(the index is start from end)

> 0x[FF AA BB] | bytes add 0x[11 22 33] --end --index 1
Length: 6 (0x6) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ff aa 11 22  33 bb                                   ××•"3×