bytes add for bytes

Add specified bytes to the input.

> bytes add {flags} (data) ...rest

--index, -i {int} : index to insert binary data

: index to insert binary data --end, -e : add to the end of binary

data : The binary to add.

: The binary to add. ...rest : For a data structure input, add bytes to the data at the given cell paths.

input output binary binary list<binary> list<binary> table table record record

Add bytes 0x[AA] to 0x[1F FF AA AA]

> 0x [ 1F FF AA AA ] | bytes add 0x [ AA ] Length : 5 ( 0x5 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : aa 1f ff aa aa ×•×××

Add bytes 0x[AA BB] to 0x[1F FF AA AA] at index 1

> 0x [ 1F FF AA AA ] | bytes add 0x [ AA BB ] -- index 1 Length : 6 ( 0x6 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 1f aa bb ff aa aa •×××××

Add bytes 0x[11] to 0x[FF AA AA] at the end

> 0x [ FF AA AA ] | bytes add 0x [ 11 ] -- end Length : 4 ( 0x4 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : ff aa aa 11 ×××•

Add bytes 0x[11 22 33] to 0x[FF AA AA] at the end, at index 1(the index is start from end)