bytes at for bytes

Get bytes defined by a range.

> bytes at {flags} (range) ...rest

range : The range to get bytes.

: The range to get bytes. ...rest : For a data structure input, get bytes from data at the given cell paths.

input output binary binary list<binary> list<binary> table table record record

Extract bytes starting from a specific index

> { data : 0x [ 33 44 55 10 01 13 10 ] } | bytes at 3 .. data ╭──────┬─────────────────╮ │ data │ [ 16 , 1 , 19 , 16 ] │ ╰──────┴─────────────────╯

Slice out 0x[10 01 13] from 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13]

> 0x [ 33 44 55 10 01 13 ] | bytes at 3 .. 5 Length : 3 ( 0x3 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 10 01 13 •••

Extract bytes from the start up to a specific index

> 0x [ 33 44 55 10 01 13 10 ] | bytes at .. 4 Length : 5 ( 0x5 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 33 44 55 10 01 3DU••

Extract byte 0x[10] using an exclusive end index

> 0x [ 33 44 55 10 01 13 10 ] | bytes at 3 ..< 4 Length : 1 ( 0x1 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 10 •

Extract bytes up to a negative index (inclusive)

> 0x [ 33 44 55 10 01 13 10 ] | bytes at .. -4 Length : 4 ( 0x4 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 33 44 55 10 3DU•

Slice bytes across multiple table columns

> [[ ColA ColB ColC ]; [ 0x [ 11 12 13 ] 0x [ 14 15 16 ] 0x [ 17 18 19 ]]] | bytes at 1 .. ColB ColC ╭───┬──────────────┬──────────┬──────────╮ │ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ColC │ ├───┼──────────────┼──────────┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ [ 17 , 18 , 19 ] │ [ 21 , 22 ] │ [ 24 , 25 ] │ ╰───┴──────────────┴──────────┴──────────╯

Extract the last three bytes using a negative start index