bytes at for bytes

Get bytes defined by a range.

Signature

> bytes at {flags} (range) ...rest

Parameters

  • range: The range to get bytes.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, get bytes from data at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarybinary
list<binary>list<binary>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Extract bytes starting from a specific index

> { data: 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] } | bytes at 3.. data
╭──────┬─────────────────╮
 data [16, 1, 19, 16] 
╰──────┴─────────────────╯

Slice out 0x[10 01 13] from 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13]

> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13] | bytes at 3..5
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   10 01 13                                             •••

Extract bytes from the start up to a specific index

> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] | bytes at ..4
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   33 44 55 10  01                                      3DU••

Extract byte 0x[10] using an exclusive end index

> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] | bytes at 3..<4
Length: 1 (0x1) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   10

Extract bytes up to a negative index (inclusive)

> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] | bytes at ..-4
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   33 44 55 10                                          3DU•

Slice bytes across multiple table columns

> [[ColA ColB ColC]; [0x[11 12 13] 0x[14 15 16] 0x[17 18 19]]] | bytes at 1.. ColB ColC
╭───┬──────────────┬──────────┬──────────╮
 # │     ColA     │   ColB   │   ColC   │
├───┼──────────────┼──────────┼──────────┤
 0 [17, 18, 19]  [21, 22]  [24, 25] 
╰───┴──────────────┴──────────┴──────────╯

Extract the last three bytes using a negative start index

> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] | bytes at (-3)..
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   01 13 10                                             •••