bytes at for bytes
Get bytes defined by a range.
Signature
> bytes at {flags} (range) ...rest
Parameters
range: The range to get bytes.
...rest: For a data structure input, get bytes from data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|binary
|list<binary>
|list<binary>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Extract bytes starting from a specific index
> { data: 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] } | bytes at 3.. data
╭──────┬─────────────────╮
│ data │ [16, 1, 19, 16] │
╰──────┴─────────────────╯
Slice out
0x[10 01 13] from
0x[33 44 55 10 01 13]
> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13] | bytes at 3..5
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 10 01 13 •••
Extract bytes from the start up to a specific index
> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] | bytes at ..4
Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 33 44 55 10 01 3DU••
Extract byte
0x[10] using an exclusive end index
> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] | bytes at 3..<4
Length: 1 (0x1) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 10 •
Extract bytes up to a negative index (inclusive)
> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] | bytes at ..-4
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 33 44 55 10 3DU•
Slice bytes across multiple table columns
> [[ColA ColB ColC]; [0x[11 12 13] 0x[14 15 16] 0x[17 18 19]]] | bytes at 1.. ColB ColC
╭───┬──────────────┬──────────┬──────────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ColC │
├───┼──────────────┼──────────┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ [17, 18, 19] │ [21, 22] │ [24, 25] │
╰───┴──────────────┴──────────┴──────────╯
Extract the last three bytes using a negative start index
> 0x[33 44 55 10 01 13 10] | bytes at (-3)..
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 01 13 10 •••