bytes build for bytes

Create bytes from the arguments.

Signature

> bytes build {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: List of bytes.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingbinary

Examples

Builds binary data from 0x[01 02], 0x[03], 0x[04]

> bytes build 0x[01 02] 0x[03] 0x[04]
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   01 02 03 04                                          ••••

Builds binary data from byte numbers

> bytes build 255 254 253 252
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ff fe fd fc                                          ××××