bytes build for bytes
Create bytes from the arguments.
Signature
> bytes build {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: List of bytes.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|binary
Examples
Builds binary data from 0x[01 02], 0x[03], 0x[04]
> bytes build 0x[01 02] 0x[03] 0x[04]
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 01 02 03 04 ••••
Builds binary data from byte numbers
> bytes build 255 254 253 252
Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ff fe fd fc ××××