bytes remove for bytes

Remove bytes.

> bytes remove {flags} (pattern) ...rest

--end, -e : remove from end of binary

: remove from end of binary --all, -a : remove occurrences of finding binary

pattern : The pattern to find.

: The pattern to find. ...rest : For a data structure input, remove bytes from data at the given cell paths.

input output binary binary table table record record

Remove contents

> 0x [ 10 AA FF AA FF ] | bytes remove 0x [ 10 AA ] Length : 3 ( 0x3 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : ff aa ff ×××

Remove all occurrences of find binary in record field

> { data : 0x [ 10 AA 10 BB 10 ] } | bytes remove -- all 0x [ 10 ] data ╭──────┬────────────╮ │ data │ [ 170 , 187 ] │ ╰──────┴────────────╯

Remove occurrences of find binary from end

> 0x [ 10 AA 10 BB CC AA 10 ] | bytes remove -- end 0x [ 10 ] Length : 6 ( 0x6 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 10 aa 10 bb cc aa •×•×××

Remove find binary from end not found

> 0x [ 10 AA 10 BB CC AA 10 ] | bytes remove -- end 0x [ 11 ] Length : 7 ( 0x7 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 10 aa 10 bb cc aa 10 •×•×××•

Remove all occurrences of find binary in table