bytes remove for bytes
Remove bytes.
Signature
> bytes remove {flags} (pattern) ...rest
Flags
--end, -e: remove from end of binary
--all, -a: remove occurrences of finding binary
Parameters
pattern: The pattern to find.
...rest: For a data structure input, remove bytes from data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|binary
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Remove contents
> 0x[10 AA FF AA FF] | bytes remove 0x[10 AA]
Length: 3 (0x3) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ff aa ff ×××
Remove all occurrences of find binary in record field
> { data: 0x[10 AA 10 BB 10] } | bytes remove --all 0x[10] data
╭──────┬────────────╮
│ data │ [170, 187] │
╰──────┴────────────╯
Remove occurrences of find binary from end
> 0x[10 AA 10 BB CC AA 10] | bytes remove --end 0x[10]
Length: 6 (0x6) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 10 aa 10 bb cc aa •×•×××
Remove find binary from end not found
> 0x[10 AA 10 BB CC AA 10] | bytes remove --end 0x[11]
Length: 7 (0x7) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 10 aa 10 bb cc aa 10 •×•×××•
Remove all occurrences of find binary in table
> [[ColA ColB ColC]; [0x[11 12 13] 0x[14 15 16] 0x[17 18 19]]] | bytes remove 0x[11] ColA ColC
╭───┬──────────┬──────────────┬──────────────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ColC │
├───┼──────────┼──────────────┼──────────────┤
│ 0 │ [18, 19] │ [20, 21, 22] │ [23, 24, 25] │
╰───┴──────────┴──────────────┴──────────────╯