char for strings

Output special characters (e.g., 'newline').

Signature

> char {flags} (character) ...rest

Flags

  • --list, -l: List all supported character names
  • --unicode, -u: Unicode string i.e. 1f378
  • --integer, -i: Create a codepoint from an integer

Parameters

  • character: The name of the character to output.
  • ...rest: Multiple Unicode bytes.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

Output newline

> char newline

List available characters

> char --list

Output prompt character, newline and a hamburger menu character

> (char prompt) + (char newline) + (char hamburger)

Output Unicode character

> char --unicode 1f378
🍸

Create Unicode from integer codepoint values

> char --integer (0x60 + 1) (0x60 + 2)
ab

Output multi-byte Unicode character

> char --unicode 1F468 200D 1F466 200D 1F466
👨‍👦‍👦