char for strings
Output special characters (e.g., 'newline').
Signature
> char {flags} (character) ...rest
Flags
--list, -l: List all supported character names
--unicode, -u: Unicode string i.e. 1f378
--integer, -i: Create a codepoint from an integer
Parameters
character: The name of the character to output.
...rest: Multiple Unicode bytes.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Output newline
> char newline
List available characters
> char --list
Output prompt character, newline and a hamburger menu character
> (char prompt) + (char newline) + (char hamburger)
▶
≡
Output Unicode character
> char --unicode 1f378
🍸
Create Unicode from integer codepoint values
> char --integer (0x60 + 1) (0x60 + 2)
ab
Output multi-byte Unicode character
> char --unicode 1F468 200D 1F466 200D 1F466
👨👦👦