collect for filters

Collect a stream into a value.

> collect {flags} (closure)

--keep-env : let the closure affect environment variables

closure : The closure to run once the stream is collected.

input output any any

Use the second value in the stream

> [ 1 2 3 ] | collect { | x | $x.1 } 2

Read and write to the same file

> open file.txt | collect | save - f file.txt

If provided, run a closure with the collected value as input.

The entire stream will be collected into one value in memory, so if the stream is particularly large, this can cause high memory usage.