columns for filters
Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' names.
Signature
> columns {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|list<string>
|record
|list<string>
Examples
Get the columns from the record
> { acronym:PWD, meaning:'Print Working Directory' } | columns
╭───┬─────────╮
│ 0 │ acronym │
│ 1 │ meaning │
╰───┴─────────╯
Get the columns from the table
> [[name,age,grade]; [bill,20,a]] | columns
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ name │
│ 1 │ age │
│ 2 │ grade │
╰───┴───────╯
Get the first column from the table
> [[name,age,grade]; [bill,20,a]] | columns | first
Get the second column from the table
> [[name,age,grade]; [bill,20,a]] | columns | select 1
Notes
This is a counterpart to
values, which produces a list of columns' values.