columns for filters

Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' names.

> columns {flags}

input output table list<string> record list<string>

Get the columns from the record

> { acronym : PWD , meaning:'Print Working Directory' } | columns ╭───┬─────────╮ │ 0 │ acronym │ │ 1 │ meaning │ ╰───┴─────────╯

Get the columns from the table

> [[ name , age , grade ]; [ bill , 20 , a ]] | columns ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ name │ │ 1 │ age │ │ 2 │ grade │ ╰───┴───────╯

Get the first column from the table

> [[ name , age , grade ]; [ bill , 20 , a ]] | columns | first

Get the second column from the table

> [[ name , age , grade ]; [ bill , 20 , a ]] | columns | select 1