cp for filesystem

Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.

> cp {flags} ...rest

--recursive, -r : copy directories recursively

--verbose, -v : explicitly state what is being done

--force, -f : if an existing destination file cannot be opened, remove it and try again (this option is ignored when the -n option is also used). currently not implemented for windows

--interactive, -i : ask before overwriting files

--update, -u : copy only when the SOURCE file is newer than the destination file or when the destination file is missing

--progress, -p : display a progress bar

--no-clobber, -n : do not overwrite an existing file

--preserve {list<string>} : preserve only the specified attributes (empty list means no attributes preserved) if not specified only mode is preserved possible values: mode, ownership (unix only), timestamps, context, link, links, xattr

--debug : explain how a file is copied. Implies -v

...rest : Copy SRC file/s to DEST.

Copy myfile to dir_b

> cp myfile dir_b

Recursively copy dir_a to dir_b

> cp - r dir_a dir_b

Recursively copy dir_a to dir_b, and print the feedbacks

> cp - r - v dir_a dir_b

Move many files into a directory

> cp *.txt dir_a

Copy only if source file is newer than target file

> cp - u myfile newfile

Copy file preserving mode and timestamps attributes

> cp -- preserve [ mode timestamps ] myfile newfile

Copy file erasing all attributes

> cp -- preserve [] myfile newfile

Copy file to a directory three levels above its current location