cp for filesystem
Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.
Signature
> cp {flags} ...rest
Flags
--recursive, -r: copy directories recursively
--verbose, -v: explicitly state what is being done
--force, -f: if an existing destination file cannot be opened, remove it and try again (this option is ignored when the -n option is also used). currently not implemented for windows
--interactive, -i: ask before overwriting files
--update, -u: copy only when the SOURCE file is newer than the destination file or when the destination file is missing
--progress, -p: display a progress bar
--no-clobber, -n: do not overwrite an existing file
--preserve {list<string>}: preserve only the specified attributes (empty list means no attributes preserved) if not specified only mode is preserved possible values: mode, ownership (unix only), timestamps, context, link, links, xattr
--debug: explain how a file is copied. Implies -v
Parameters
...rest: Copy SRC file/s to DEST.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Copy myfile to dir_b
> cp myfile dir_b
Recursively copy dir_a to dir_b
> cp -r dir_a dir_b
Recursively copy dir_a to dir_b, and print the feedbacks
> cp -r -v dir_a dir_b
Move many files into a directory
> cp *.txt dir_a
Copy only if source file is newer than target file
> cp -u myfile newfile
Copy file preserving mode and timestamps attributes
> cp --preserve [ mode timestamps ] myfile newfile
Copy file erasing all attributes
> cp --preserve [] myfile newfile
Copy file to a directory three levels above its current location
> cp myfile ....