debug for debug

Debug print the value(s) piped in.

Signature

> debug {flags}

Flags

  • --raw, -r: Prints the raw value representation
  • --raw-value, -v: Prints the raw value representation but not the nushell value part

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<string>
anystring

Examples

Debug print a string

> 'hello' | debug
hello

Debug print a list

> ['hello'] | debug
╭───┬───────╮
 0 hello
╰───┴───────╯

Debug print a table

> [[version patch]; ['0.1.0' false] ['0.1.1' true] ['0.2.0' false]] | debug
╭───┬────────────────────────────────╮
 0 {version: 0.1.0, patch: false} 
 1 {version: 0.1.1, patch: true}  
 2 {version: 0.2.0, patch: false} 
╰───┴────────────────────────────────╯

Debug print an ansi escape encoded string and get the raw value

> $'(ansi red)nushell(ansi reset)' | debug -v
"\u{1b}[31mnushell\u{1b}[0m"

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
debug envShow environment variables as external commands would get it.built-in
debug experimental-optionsShow all experimental options.built-in
debug infoView process memory info.built-in
debug profileProfile pipeline elements in a closure.built-in