debug for debug
Debug print the value(s) piped in.
Signature
> debug {flags}
Flags
--raw, -r: Prints the raw value representation
--raw-value, -v: Prints the raw value representation but not the nushell value part
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<string>
|any
|string
Examples
Debug print a string
> 'hello' | debug
hello
Debug print a list
> ['hello'] | debug
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ hello │
╰───┴───────╯
Debug print a table
> [[version patch]; ['0.1.0' false] ['0.1.1' true] ['0.2.0' false]] | debug
╭───┬────────────────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ {version: 0.1.0, patch: false} │
│ 1 │ {version: 0.1.1, patch: true} │
│ 2 │ {version: 0.2.0, patch: false} │
╰───┴────────────────────────────────╯
Debug print an ansi escape encoded string and get the raw value
> $'(ansi red)nushell(ansi reset)' | debug -v
"\u{1b}[31mnushell\u{1b}[0m"
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
debug env
|Show environment variables as external commands would get it.
|built-in
debug experimental-options
|Show all experimental options.
|built-in
debug info
|View process memory info.
|built-in
debug profile
|Profile pipeline elements in a closure.
|built-in