debug for debug

Debug print the value(s) piped in.

> debug {flags}

--raw, -r : Prints the raw value representation

: Prints the raw value representation --raw-value, -v : Prints the raw value representation but not the nushell value part

input output list<any> list<string> any string

Debug print a string

> 'hello' | debug hello

Debug print a list

> [ 'hello' ] | debug ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ hello │ ╰───┴───────╯

Debug print a table

> [[ version patch ]; [ '0.1.0' false ] [ '0.1.1' true ] [ '0.2.0' false ]] | debug ╭───┬────────────────────────────────╮ │ 0 │ { version : 0.1.0 , patch : false } │ │ 1 │ { version : 0.1.1 , patch : true } │ │ 2 │ { version : 0.2.0 , patch : false } │ ╰───┴────────────────────────────────╯

Debug print an ansi escape encoded string and get the raw value

> $'( ansi red )nushell( ansi reset )' | debug - v "\u{1b}[31mnushell\u{1b}[0m"