decode base64 for formats

Decode a Base64 value.

> decode base64 {flags}

--url : Decode the URL-safe Base64 version.

: Decode the URL-safe Base64 version. --nopad : Reject padding.

input output string binary

Decode a Base64 string

> "U29tZSBEYXRh" | decode base64 | decode

Decode arbitrary data

> "/w==" | decode base64 Length : 1 ( 0x1 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : ff ×

Decode a URL-safe Base64 string

> "_w==" | decode base64 -- url Length : 1 ( 0x1 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : ff ×

The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 4. A URL-safe version is available.

Note this command will collect stream input.