decode base64 for formats
Decode a Base64 value.
Signature
> decode base64 {flags}
Flags
--url: Decode the URL-safe Base64 version.
--nopad: Reject padding.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|binary
Examples
Decode a Base64 string
> "U29tZSBEYXRh" | decode base64 | decode
Decode arbitrary data
> "/w==" | decode base64
Length: 1 (0x1) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ff ×
Decode a URL-safe Base64 string
> "_w==" | decode base64 --url
Length: 1 (0x1) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: ff ×
Notes
The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 4. A URL-safe version is available.
Note this command will collect stream input.