decode base64 for formats

Decode a Base64 value.

Signature

> decode base64 {flags}

Flags

  • --url: Decode the URL-safe Base64 version.
  • --nopad: Reject padding.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringbinary

Examples

Decode a Base64 string

> "U29tZSBEYXRh" | decode base64 | decode

Decode arbitrary data

> "/w==" | decode base64
Length: 1 (0x1) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ff                                                   ×

Decode a URL-safe Base64 string

> "_w==" | decode base64 --url
Length: 1 (0x1) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   ff                                                   ×

Notes

The default alphabet is taken from RFC 4648, section 4. A URL-safe version is available.

Note this command will collect stream input.