do for core
Run a closure, providing it with the pipeline input.
Signature
> do {flags} (closure) ...rest
Flags
--ignore-errors, -i: ignore errors as the closure runs
--capture-errors, -c: catch errors as the closure runs, and return them
--env: keep the environment defined inside the command
Parameters
closure: The closure to run.
...rest: The parameter(s) for the closure.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
Run the closure
> do { echo hello }
hello
Run a stored first-class closure
> let text = "I am enclosed"; let hello = {|| echo $text}; do $hello
I am enclosed
Run the closure and ignore both shell and external program errors
> do --ignore-errors { thisisnotarealcommand }
Abort the pipeline if a program returns a non-zero exit code
> do --capture-errors { nu --commands 'exit 1' } | myscarycommand
Run the closure with a positional, type-checked parameter
> do {|x:int| 100 + $x } 77
177
Run the closure with pipeline input
> 77 | do { 100 + $in }
177
Run the closure with a default parameter value
> 77 | do {|x=100| $x + $in }
177
Run the closure with two positional parameters
> do {|x,y| $x + $y } 77 100
177
Run the closure and keep changes to the environment
> do --env { $env.foo = 'bar' }; $env.foo
bar