do for core

Run a closure, providing it with the pipeline input.

> do {flags} (closure) ...rest

--ignore-errors, -i : ignore errors as the closure runs

: ignore errors as the closure runs --capture-errors, -c : catch errors as the closure runs, and return them

: catch errors as the closure runs, and return them --env : keep the environment defined inside the command

closure : The closure to run.

: The closure to run. ...rest : The parameter(s) for the closure.

input output any any

Run the closure

> do { echo hello } hello

Run a stored first-class closure

> let text = "I am enclosed" ; let hello = {|| echo $text }; do $hello I am enclosed

Run the closure and ignore both shell and external program errors

> do -- ignore-errors { thisisnotarealcommand }

Abort the pipeline if a program returns a non-zero exit code

> do -- capture-errors { nu -- commands 'exit 1' } | myscarycommand

Run the closure with a positional, type-checked parameter

> do {| x : int | 100 + $x } 77 177

Run the closure with pipeline input

> 77 | do { 100 + $in } 177

Run the closure with a default parameter value

> 77 | do {| x = 100 | $x + $in } 177

Run the closure with two positional parameters

> do {| x , y | $x + $y } 77 100 177

Run the closure and keep changes to the environment