drop nth for filters
Drop the selected rows.
Signature
> drop nth {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: The row numbers or ranges to drop.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|range
|list<number>
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Drop the first, second, and third row
> [sam,sarah,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 0 1 2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
│ 2 │ 5 │
╰───┴───╯
Drop the first, second, and third row
> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 0 1 2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
│ 2 │ 5 │
╰───┴───╯
Drop rows 0 2 4
> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 0 2 4
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
│ 2 │ 5 │
╰───┴───╯
Drop rows 2 0 4
> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 2 0 4
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
│ 2 │ 5 │
╰───┴───╯
Drop range rows from second to fourth
> [first second third fourth fifth] | drop nth (1..3)
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ first │
│ 1 │ fifth │
╰───┴───────╯
Drop all rows except first row
> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 1..
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
╰───┴───╯
Drop rows 3,4,5
> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 3..
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯