drop nth for filters

Drop the selected rows.

Signature

> drop nth {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: The row numbers or ranges to drop.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
rangelist<number>
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Drop the first, second, and third row

> [sam,sarah,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 0 1 2
╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
 2 5
╰───┴───╯

Drop the first, second, and third row

> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 0 1 2
╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
 2 5
╰───┴───╯

Drop rows 0 2 4

> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 0 2 4
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 3
 2 5
╰───┴───╯

Drop rows 2 0 4

> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 2 0 4
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 3
 2 5
╰───┴───╯

Drop range rows from second to fourth

> [first second third fourth fifth] | drop nth (1..3)
╭───┬───────╮
 0 first
 1 fifth
╰───┴───────╯

Drop all rows except first row

> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 1..
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
╰───┴───╯

Drop rows 3,4,5

> [0,1,2,3,4,5] | drop nth 3..
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
╰───┴───╯