drop nth for filters

Drop the selected rows.

> drop nth {flags} ...rest

...rest : The row numbers or ranges to drop.

input output range list<number> list<any> list<any>

Drop the first, second, and third row

> [ sam , sarah , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] | drop nth 0 1 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 5 │ ╰───┴───╯

Drop the first, second, and third row

> [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] | drop nth 0 1 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 5 │ ╰───┴───╯

Drop rows 0 2 4

> [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] | drop nth 0 2 4 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ 2 │ 5 │ ╰───┴───╯

Drop rows 2 0 4

> [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] | drop nth 2 0 4 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ 2 │ 5 │ ╰───┴───╯

Drop range rows from second to fourth

> [ first second third fourth fifth ] | drop nth ( 1 .. 3 ) ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ first │ │ 1 │ fifth │ ╰───┴───────╯

Drop all rows except first row

> [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] | drop nth 1 .. ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ ╰───┴───╯

Drop rows 3,4,5