each while for filters

Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.

Signature

> each while {flags} (closure)

Parameters

  • closure: The closure to run.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Produces a list of each element before the 3, doubled

> [1 2 3 2 1] | each while {|e| if $e < 3 { $e * 2 } }
╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 4
╰───┴───╯

Output elements until reaching 'stop'

> [1 2 stop 3 4] | each while {|e| if $e != 'stop' { $"Output: ($e)" } }
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 Output: 1
 1 Output: 2
╰───┴───────────╯

Iterate over each element, printing the matching value and its index

> [1 2 3] | enumerate | each while {|e| if $e.item < 2 { $"value ($e.item) at ($e.index)!"} }
╭───┬───────────────╮
 0 value 1 at 0!
╰───┴───────────────╯