each while for filters
Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.
Signature
> each while {flags} (closure)
Parameters
closure: The closure to run.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Produces a list of each element before the 3, doubled
> [1 2 3 2 1] | each while {|e| if $e < 3 { $e * 2 } }
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Output elements until reaching 'stop'
> [1 2 stop 3 4] | each while {|e| if $e != 'stop' { $"Output: ($e)" } }
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ Output: 1 │
│ 1 │ Output: 2 │
╰───┴───────────╯
Iterate over each element, printing the matching value and its index
> [1 2 3] | enumerate | each while {|e| if $e.item < 2 { $"value ($e.item) at ($e.index)!"} }
╭───┬───────────────╮
│ 0 │ value 1 at 0! │
╰───┴───────────────╯