each while for filters

Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.

> each while {flags} (closure)

closure : The closure to run.

input output list<any> list<any>

Produces a list of each element before the 3, doubled

> [ 1 2 3 2 1 ] | each while {| e | if $e < 3 { $e * 2 } } ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Output elements until reaching 'stop'

> [ 1 2 stop 3 4 ] | each while {| e | if $e != 'stop' { $"Output: ( $e )" } } ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ Output : 1 │ │ 1 │ Output : 2 │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Iterate over each element, printing the matching value and its index