error make for core
Create an error.
Signature
> error make {flags} (error_struct)
Flags
--unspanned, -u: remove the origin label from the error
Parameters
error_struct: The error to create.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|error
Examples
Create a simple custom error
> error make {msg: "my custom error message"}
Create a more complex custom error
> error make {
msg: "my custom error message"
label: {
text: "my custom label text" # not mandatory unless $.label exists
# optional
span: {
# if $.label.span exists, both start and end must be present
start: 123
end: 456
}
}
help: "A help string, suggesting a fix to the user" # optional
}
Create a custom error for a custom command that shows the span of the argument
> def foo [x] {
error make {
msg: "this is fishy"
label: {
text: "fish right here"
span: (metadata $x).span
}
}
}