exec for system

Execute a command, replacing or exiting the current process, depending on platform.

> exec {flags} ...rest

...rest : External command to run, with arguments.

input output nothing any

Execute external 'ps aux' tool

> exec ps aux

Execute 'nautilus'

> exec nautilus

On Unix-based systems, the current process is replaced with the command. On Windows based systems, Nushell will wait for the command to finish and then exit with the command's exit code.