exec for system
Execute a command, replacing or exiting the current process, depending on platform.
Signature
> exec {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: External command to run, with arguments.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Execute external 'ps aux' tool
> exec ps aux
Execute 'nautilus'
> exec nautilus
Notes
On Unix-based systems, the current process is replaced with the command. On Windows based systems, Nushell will wait for the command to finish and then exit with the command's exit code.