explore for viewers

Explore acts as a table pager, just like `less` does for text.

> explore {flags}

--head {bool} : Show or hide column headers (default true)

: Show or hide column headers (default true) --index, -i : Show row indexes when viewing a list

: Show row indexes when viewing a list --tail, -t : Start with the viewport scrolled to the bottom

: Start with the viewport scrolled to the bottom --peek, -p : When quitting, output the value of the cell the cursor was on

input output any any

Explore the system host information record

> sys host | explore

Explore the output of ls without column names

> ls | explore -- head false

Explore a list of Markdown files' contents, with row indexes

> glob *.md | each {|| open } | explore -- index

Explore a JSON file, then save the last visited sub-structure to a file

> open file.json | explore -- peek | to json | save part.json