explore for viewers

Explore acts as a table pager, just like `less` does for text.

Signature

> explore {flags}

Flags

  • --head {bool}: Show or hide column headers (default true)
  • --index, -i: Show row indexes when viewing a list
  • --tail, -t: Start with the viewport scrolled to the bottom
  • --peek, -p: When quitting, output the value of the cell the cursor was on

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

Explore the system host information record

> sys host | explore

Explore the output of ls without column names

> ls | explore --head false

Explore a list of Markdown files' contents, with row indexes

> glob *.md | each {|| open } | explore --index

Explore a JSON file, then save the last visited sub-structure to a file

> open file.json | explore --peek | to json | save part.json

Notes

Press : then h to get a help menu.