explore for viewers
Explore acts as a table pager, just like `less` does for text.
Signature
> explore {flags}
Flags
--head {bool}: Show or hide column headers (default true)
--index, -i: Show row indexes when viewing a list
--tail, -t: Start with the viewport scrolled to the bottom
--peek, -p: When quitting, output the value of the cell the cursor was on
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
Explore the system host information record
> sys host | explore
Explore the output of
ls without column names
> ls | explore --head false
Explore a list of Markdown files' contents, with row indexes
> glob *.md | each {|| open } | explore --index
Explore a JSON file, then save the last visited sub-structure to a file
> open file.json | explore --peek | to json | save part.json
Notes
Press
: then
h to get a help menu.