export module for core

Export a custom module from a module.

> export module {flags} (module) (block)

module : Module name or module path.

: Module name or module path. block : Body of the module if 'module' parameter is not a path.

input output nothing nothing

Define a custom command in a submodule of a module and call it

> module spam { export module eggs { export def foo [] { "foo" } } } use spam eggs eggs foo foo

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html