export module for core
Export a custom module from a module.
Signature
> export module {flags} (module) (block)
Parameters
module: Module name or module path.
block: Body of the module if 'module' parameter is not a path.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Define a custom command in a submodule of a module and call it
> module spam {
export module eggs {
export def foo [] { "foo" }
}
}
use spam eggs
eggs foo
foo
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html