export use for core
Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.
Signature
> export use {flags} (module) ...rest
Parameters
module: Module or module file.
...rest: Which members of the module to import.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Re-export a command from another module
> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
module eggs { export use spam foo }
use eggs foo
foo
foo
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html