export use for core

Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.

Signature

> export use {flags} (module) ...rest

Parameters

  • module: Module or module file.
  • ...rest: Which members of the module to import.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Re-export a command from another module

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }
    module eggs { export use spam foo }
    use eggs foo
    foo

foo

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html