export use for core

Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.

> export use {flags} (module) ...rest

module : Module or module file.

: Module or module file. ...rest : Which members of the module to import.

input output nothing nothing

Re-export a command from another module

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } } module eggs { export use spam foo } use eggs foo foo foo

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html