fill for conversions

> fill {flags}
Flags
--width, -w {int}: The width of the output. Defaults to 1
--alignment, -a {string}: The alignment of the output. Defaults to Left (Left(l), Right(r), Center(c/m), MiddleRight(cr/mr))
--character, -c {string}: The character to fill with. Defaults to ' ' (space)
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|string
|float
|string
|string
|string
|filesize
|string
|list<int>
|list<string>
|list<float>
|list<string>
|list<string>
|list<string>
|list<filesize>
|list<string>
|list<any>
|list<string>
Examples
Fill a string on the left side to a width of 15 with the character '─'
> 'nushell' | fill --alignment l --character '─' --width 15
nushell────────
Fill a string on the right side to a width of 15 with the character '─'
> 'nushell' | fill --alignment r --character '─' --width 15
────────nushell
Fill an empty string with 10 '─' characters
> '' | fill --character '─' --width 10
──────────
Fill a number on the left side to a width of 5 with the character '0'
> 1 | fill --alignment right --character '0' --width 5
00001
Fill a number on both sides to a width of 5 with the character '0'
> 1.1 | fill --alignment center --character '0' --width 5
01.10
Fill a filesize on both sides to a width of 10 with the character '0'
> 1kib | fill --alignment middle --character '0' --width 10
0001024000