fill for conversions

Fill and Align.

> fill {flags}

--width, -w {int} : The width of the output. Defaults to 1

: The width of the output. Defaults to 1 --alignment, -a {string} : The alignment of the output. Defaults to Left (Left(l), Right(r), Center(c/m), MiddleRight(cr/mr))

: The alignment of the output. Defaults to Left (Left(l), Right(r), Center(c/m), MiddleRight(cr/mr)) --character, -c {string} : The character to fill with. Defaults to ' ' (space)

input output int string float string string string filesize string list<int> list<string> list<float> list<string> list<string> list<string> list<filesize> list<string> list<any> list<string>

Fill a string on the left side to a width of 15 with the character '─'

> 'nushell' | fill -- alignment l -- character '─' -- width 15 nushell ────────

Fill a string on the right side to a width of 15 with the character '─'

> 'nushell' | fill -- alignment r -- character '─' -- width 15 ────────nushell

Fill an empty string with 10 '─' characters

> '' | fill -- character '─' -- width 10 ──────────

Fill a number on the left side to a width of 5 with the character '0'

> 1 | fill -- alignment right -- character '0' -- width 5 00001

Fill a number on both sides to a width of 5 with the character '0'

> 1.1 | fill -- alignment center -- character '0' -- width 5 01.10

Fill a filesize on both sides to a width of 10 with the character '0'